Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Curious 9-year-old Cassie

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a curious 9-year-old cat named Cassie.

Cassie might be 9-years-old but plays like she's one or two.

She's been at the APL since January when she was found as a sick stray. The APL said she is now healthy and happy.

According to the APL, Cassie can be a little shy at first but after a few minutes, she becomes a love back.

The APL said she loves attention so much that she will plop down and roll around whenever she gets it.

If you want to see her, you can make an appointment through the APL website. Once you submit an adopter survey, an associate will contact you via phone to schedule an appointment.

Open browsing times on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Browsing will be open on Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 12-3 p.m., and Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

