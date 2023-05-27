Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend: Jojo and Fifi

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing two adorable kittens named Jojo and Fifi.

The kittens are 2 months old and ended up in the shelter after an owner realized their cat was pregnant and asked for help.

The mother cat is back with her owners but her babies are looking for their own forever family.

The APL will also be hosting a baby shower on June 1 at their location on Wiley Avenue from 5:30-7 p.m.

You can learn how to be a foster family and more.

To RSVP, email foster@clevelandapl.org.