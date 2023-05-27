Watch Now
NewsPet of the Weekend

Actions

Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend: Jojo and Fifi

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing two adorable kittens named Jojo and Fifi.
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-27 11:08:28-04

This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing two adorable kittens named Jojo and Fifi.

The kittens are 2 months old and ended up in the shelter after an owner realized their cat was pregnant and asked for help.

The mother cat is back with her owners but her babies are looking for their own forever family.

The APL will also be hosting a baby shower on June 1 at their location on Wiley Avenue from 5:30-7 p.m.

You can learn how to be a foster family and more.

To RSVP, email foster@clevelandapl.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.