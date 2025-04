This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a 5-year-old dog named Control!

Control is an American pitbull who came to the APL as part of a humane investigation, the APL said.

When he arrived at the APL, he needed repairs to both ACLs of his hind legs.

The APL said that Control is doing great now but will need physical therapy and continued care.

If you are interested in adopting Control, click here.

Cleveland APL