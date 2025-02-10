11 AM: DeWine calls press conference as Ohio awaits word on next lieutenant governor

Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday. Will he announce a new lieutenant governor? The press release sent to the media contained no agenda, but who will fill the empty lieutenant governor office is the biggest question in state government right now.

DeWine has not indicated who will be the next lieutenant governor after he selected Husted to take J.D. Vance's senate seat.

Ohio Gov. DeWine picks Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill VP JD Vance's Senate seat

News 5 reporter Morgan Trau spoke with a dozen strategists about who could be appointed next lieutenant governor. The individuals on this list were mentioned at least five times.

Strategists believe the frontrunners for LG include RNC Committeewoman for Ohio Jane Timken, former state Sen. Matt Dolan, former state Rep. Jay Edwards, Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and state Sen. Michele Reynolds.

Timken, Dolan and Edwards were all up for the Senate appointment. None responded to comment publicly on the LG question.

Mihalik and Reynolds did talk.

"I love my job!" Mihalik said. "I am not going to disclose the content of private conversations."

Mihalik is a close ally of the governor.

Reynolds, a Republican from the outer suburbs of Columbus, had seemingly not been aware of her popularity for LG.

"This is the first that I have heard of any possible conversations about me replacing LG Jon Husted," Reynolds said. "I trust the governor to do right by Ohio and he has my full support with whomever he decides to choose."