'I wanted someone who knew Ohio': DeWine selects Jim Tressel as new lieutenant governor

Former Ohio State football coach and Youngstown State president Jim Tressel is Gov. Mike DeWine's surprise pick to be Ohio's next lieutenant governor.

"My criteria, No. 1, the most important thing is someone who could serve as governor if something were to happen to me over the next 100 weeks," said DeWine. "Second, I want someone who can really contribute."

The job came open when DeWine chose Jon Husted to fill the Senate seat vacated by JD Vance when Vance became vice president.

DeWine said he decided after visiting Tressel last week.

"He shares my values," DeWine said. "He has the ability to pull people together."

DeWine said Tressel's background in education and workforce development helped him make the decision.

"I wanted someone who knew Ohio," DeWine said.

His name will now be sent to the State Senate for confirmation.

The governor said the two men have not discussed whether Tressel would make a run for the governorship in 2026, when DeWine must retire due to term limits.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is already in that race on the Republican side, with former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy preparing to dive in later this month.

Former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is running as a Democrat.

Tressel is best known in Ohio for coaching football and winning national championships at Youngstown State and Ohio State.

He served as president at YSU from 2014-2023.

Tressel has strong Northeast Ohio ties, graduating from Berea High School and playing football for his father Lee at Baldwin-Wallace. He received a master’s in education from Akron in 1977.