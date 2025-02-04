Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes money for Browns Stadium, public schools in $218B state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed $218 billion state budget would fully fund public education, make marijuana more expensive and would raise taxes on sports betting companies to help fund projects like the Cleveland Browns stadium renovation.

The budget is in the early stages, with its announcement coming during a press conference late afternoon Monday. The budget is projected at $108 billion for fiscal year 2026 and $110 billion for fiscal year 2027.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of the governor's press conference was based around children. DeWine did not release the proposal until after the presser took place.

"It's a budget for our kids," DeWine said. "And I think it's a very, very good budget for our kids."

He included fully funding public education, a story I have been following through on for a month now.

More in-depth analysis of the budget proposal in upcoming stories, including of public education.

Ohio GOP backtracks on cutting public school funding

Other benefits include creating new child tax credits for parents, providing more access to literacy and vision care for children and proposals to make childcare more affordable by expanding the eligibility for publicly funded programs.

There would also be a new scholarship, which provides the top 5% of each high school graduating class with a $5,000 scholarship to attend an Ohio college or university.

The governor would also focus on drug task forces, preventing opioid deaths and expanding 911 services.

The transportation budget would have hundreds of millions for roadway safety without $100 million to provide more affordable housing in rural communities.

The governor, who is not a fan of marijuana or gambling, used his budget to crack down on the industries.

Mirroring a bill passed by the Senate in 2023, DeWine wants to make marijuana significantly more expensive by raising the tax from 10% to 20% at the point of sale.

In Nov. of 2023, voters overwhelmingly passed Issue 2 — which allowed adults 21 years of age and older to smoke, vape and ingest weed. Individual Ohioans are able to grow up to six plants with up to 12 per household. Dispensaries have been able to sell recreationally since Aug. 6, 2024.

Ohio GOP backtracks on restricting recreational marijuana

And finally — the Browns Stadium Debacle.

The Cleveland Browns and the city of Cleveland are sparring in court as the battle over the future of Huntington Bank Field heats up, as my colleague Michelle Jarboe reports.

The team is going to court to get clarity on the so-called Modell law, a state law designed to make it harder for sports teams to leave taxpayer-supported venues in their home cities. The Browns are asking a judge to rule that the law is unconstitutional – or that it doesn’t apply to the team’s plan to build a domed stadium in neighboring Brook Park.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb broke the news in October that Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they’re focusing on building a new stadium in Brook Park — and no longer exploring the possibility of renovating the existing, city-owned stadium on the Downtown lakefront. The team’s lease in Cleveland ends after the 2028 season, and the Browns hope to move in 2029.

The Haslam Sports Group is said to be lobbying the state and asking for upwards of $600 million toward the project

Instead of giving the Browns a lump sum of money, DeWine proposes adjusting the sports gaming tax and creating the sports construction & education fund for any professional team.

He would double the gambling tax from 20% to 40%, which would fall on the backs of the betting companies.

"These sports gaming [groups] are extremely aggressive... They're in your face all the time," DeWine said. "They're getting Ohioans to lose. massive amounts of money every year and it seems to me only just and fair that some of the stadiums be paid for by them or a portion of it."

Dave Jenkins, the COO of the Haslam Sports Group, responded to the budget with the following:

"We appreciate Governor DeWine's commitment to looking at creative ways to solve sports facilities development while positively impacting youth sports throughout Ohio. We look forward to learning more about the options this legislation may provide. At the same time, we continue to work with the appropriate stakeholders and other experienced experts to develop alternative funding mechanisms for an enclosed Huntington Bank Field in Brook Park, knowing the importance of not tapping into existing taxpayer funds that go to other pressing community needs. The model we've proposed on the state level would leverage only the incremental tax revenues from within the development itself to enable the project. The Brook Park Huntington Bank Field project is more than just a stadium. Combined with the adjacent mixed-use development, which would be enabled by approximately $2B in private investments, this $3B+ economic development project would be among the largest ever in Northeast Ohio. It truly is a generational opportunity to create a robust, revenue-generating district that will bring in new jobs and new visitors to our region and significantly impact our economy."

The House Finance Committee will hear the budget over the next few weeks before making changes and sending it to the Senate.

