From Cleveland to the Statehouse, Browns future dome stadium funding in question by state lawmakers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The heated back and forth over the future Cleveland Browns stadium has now shifted to the Ohio Statehouse.

The team's owners are expected to lobby state lawmakers to help fund part of the multi-billion-dollar project.

As News 5 continues to follow through, the future Brook Park Domed stadium is a major investment.

Dome or no Dome? Browns fans think bad weather is an advantage for the Browns

RELATED: Dome or no Dome? Browns fans think bad weather is an advantage for the Browns

It's expected to cost $2.4 billion for the stadium alone.

Lawmakers admit they have several questions when it comes to financing the project.

Some State lawmakers told News 5 they are not entirely clear on the specifics of the Browns funding proposal and have not seen it.

However, the Haslam Sports Group is said to be lobbying the state and asking for upwards of $600 million.

Officials say a request for partial funding could potentially come from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's budget.

Another potential option would be through state-backed bonds.

The multi-billion dollar project will include hotels, restaurants and housing with an anticipated $4 billion price tag.

Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio says the state should not get involved with projects that local governments do not support.

"I will tell you as someone, I stand very much in solidarity with my mayor and my county executive in that the Cleveland Browns, the only place the Cleveland Browns should be playing is in Cleveland," Antonio said.

Senate President Rob McColley said he wants whatever is offered to be repaid.

"There would have to be an ability to be paid back, and I think there very well could be conversations regarding that going forward, but we'll see," McColley said.

DeWine's budget is set to come out in February.

We will keep an eye on it to see if funding for the dome comes from there.

In the meantime, the City of Cleveland continues to push back against the move, taking legal action and arguing that the stadium should stay exactly where it is.