Dome or no Dome? Browns fans think bad weather is an advantage for the Browns

CLEVELAND — In a blinding snowstorm, the Cleveland Browns came out on top, beating their rival the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-19. The team celebrated together with snow angels, and fans were left excited for the future.

“They have potential, they just need to make a few changes like they did yesterday. And I am excited for next year,” said Browns fan Hipro.

After the excitement of Thursday's game, News 5 asked viewers to weigh in online, asking, “Did last night's snow globe bowl change your mind about whether the browns should play in a dome or an open-air stadium?"

After hundreds of comments, News 5’s Maya Lockett decided to take the question to the streets.

“We need something new in the city, “ said Browns fan Alex Watson.

The Browns announced back in October they want to move from the lakefront and build a dome in Brook Park, but some fans believe playing in a dome will take away from the Cleveland experience, and the browns will lose an advantage.



"I say no to the dome because we are who we are because of the weather; we're on the lake. We won that game probably because of the weather and because it's a rivalry game.," said Browns fan Stefan.

Others believe it was because of recent adjustments.

“I feel like we won because we had a few adjustments, like [a] new quarterback,” said Browns fan Hipro.

Some fans feel like the Browns do not deserve a new stadium, and other fans are looking forward to warmer conditions.

“I haven’t been to a Browns game because it's cold majority of the game, but if we get a dome I will go to a game,” said Browns fan D’Angelo.

The new proposed domed stadium would be built on a 176-acre site in Brook Park near Hopkins Airport and would cost approximately $2.4 billion.

But fans will still get to experience the Cleveland snow globe games for the next few years. The team's lease on the downtown stadium ends after the 2028 season. And building something new could take three to four years. In the meantime, dome or no dome, fans are hoping to see a championship.

"With the right recruits and the right coaches, I think we will take it all the way, and we'll come home with a championship. If I had to predict it'll be in 2032,” said Hipro.