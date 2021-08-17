7:30PM: City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream hosting second mayoral candidate debate Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream will host the second mayoral candidate debate Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s debate will be moderated by Ideastream Public Media Senior Reporter/Producer Nick Castele and will cover education, jobs, the economy, environmental issues and transpiration.

The debate will air live and begin at 7:30 p.m.

The candidates debating tonight are:



Justin M. Bibb Chief Strategy Officer, Urbanova, and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate, City of Cleveland

Ross DiBello Attorney, and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate

Basheer S. Jones Councilman - Ward 7, and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate, City of Cleveland

Kevin J. Kelley President and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate, Cleveland City Council

Dennis Kucinich Former U.S. Congressman, Cleveland Mayoral Candidate

Zack Reed Former Councilman - Ward 2, Cleveland Mayoral Candidate

Sandra R. Williams Ohio State Senator - 21st District, Cleveland Mayoral Candidate

Clevelander’s can submit questions for the candidates in English or in Spanish here.

