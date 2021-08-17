7:30PM: City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream hosting second mayoral candidate debate Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The City Club of Cleveland and Ideastream will host the second mayoral candidate debate Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s debate will be moderated by Ideastream Public Media Senior Reporter/Producer Nick Castele and will cover education, jobs, the economy, environmental issues and transpiration.
The debate will air live and begin at 7:30 p.m.
The candidates debating tonight are:
- Justin M. Bibb Chief Strategy Officer, Urbanova, and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate, City of Cleveland
- Ross DiBello Attorney, and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate
- Basheer S. Jones Councilman - Ward 7, and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate, City of Cleveland
- Kevin J. Kelley President and Cleveland Mayoral Candidate, Cleveland City Council
- Dennis Kucinich Former U.S. Congressman, Cleveland Mayoral Candidate
- Zack Reed Former Councilman - Ward 2, Cleveland Mayoral Candidate
- Sandra R. Williams Ohio State Senator - 21st District, Cleveland Mayoral Candidate
Clevelander’s can submit questions for the candidates in English or in Spanish here.
