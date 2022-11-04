Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announces last-minute changes to polling locations in 7 different cities

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has made changes to polling locations ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections to 29 precincts in seven different municipalities.

Over 24,000 voters are affected by the changes to precincts in Berea, Cleveland, North Olmsted, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights and Warrensville Heights that were announced by the board of elections Thursday afternoon.

Below are complete details on which voting locations have changed from a CCBOE news release:

Berea: Voters in two precincts have been moved out of Berea Branch Library at 7 Berea Commons.

Voters who live in Ward 1, Precinct B and Ward 4, Precinct A will now vote at the Berea Recreation Center at 451 Front Street.

Voters in two precincts have been moved out of the Berea Recreation Center at 451 Front Street.

Voters who live in Ward 5, precincts A and C will now vote at the Berea Branch Library at 7 Berea Commons.

Cleveland: Voters in two precincts have been moved out of the Jane Addams Business Careers Center at 2373 East 30th Street.

Voters who live in Ward 5, Precinct G and Precinct R will now vote at the Sankofa Village Apartments at 2390 East 30th Street.

Voters in one precinct have been moved out of the Joseph Gallagher Middle School at 6601 Franklin Blvd.

Voters who live in Ward 15, Precinct K will now vote at the Michael Zone Recreation Center at 6301 Lorain Avenue.



Voters in one precinct have been moved out of the Joseph Gallagher Middle School at 6601 Franklin Blvd.

Voters who live in Ward 15, Precinct M will now vote at Sagrada Familia at 7719 Detroit Avenue.

North Olmsted: Voters in three precincts have been moved out of the John Knox Presbyterian Church at 25200 Lorain Road.

Voters who live in Ward 2, precincts C and D and Ward 4, Precinct A will now vote at the Maple Elementary School at 24101 Maple Ridge Road.

Solon: Voters in three precincts have been moved out of the Church of the Resurrection at 32001 Cannon Road.

Voters who live in: Ward 4, precincts A, B, and C will now vote at the Solon Community Center at 35000 Portz Parkway.

South Euclid: Voters in one precinct have been moved out of the University Heights Library at 13866 Cedar Road.

Voters who live in Ward 4, Precinct A will now vote at the Frank L. Wiley Middle School at 2181 Miramar Blvd. in University Heights.

University Heights: Voters in two precincts have been moved out of the University Heights Library at 13866 Cedar Road.

Voters who live in precincts A and B will now vote at the Frank L. Wiley Middle School at 2181 Miramar Blvd. in University Heights.



Warrensville Heights: Voters in twelve precincts have been moved out of the Warrensville Heights Recreation Center at 4270 Northfield Road.

Voters who live in Ward 1, precincts A and B, Ward 2, precincts A and B, Ward 3, precinct A, Ward 4, precincts A and B, Ward 5, precincts A and B, Ward 6 precinct A and Ward 7, precincts A and B, will now vote at the Warrensville Heights Early Childhood Center at 4265 Northfield Road.

Affected voters have been sent a Voter Location Change Letter, and voters can confirm their voting location on the Board of Elections website here, or by calling 216-443-VOTE (8683).

Election Day is Tuesday. Nov. 8.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.