Cuyahoga County early voting for May 2 Primary starts next week; new voting rules in effect

Starting next week, Cuyahoga County residents will be able to cast their ballot in the May 2 Primary Election, but they should be aware of new rules that have taken effect regarding vote-by-mail and early voting.

Vote-by-mail

A new deadline has been set for vote-by-mail ballot applications. Requests must be received by 8:30 p.m. on April 25—seven days before the election. The previous deadline was the Saturday before the election.

“The rules for Voting-by-Mail have drastically changed,” said Anthony Perlatti, director of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. “I am encouraging individuals to send in their Vote-by-Mail Ballot Applications as soon as possible and to mail their voted ballots back to the Board of Elections promptly.”

Additionally, a new deadline has been set for the BOE to receive mailed vote-by-mail ballots. The ballots must be postmarked and received on or before May 6. The previous deadline allowed for a window of 10 days after the election. The deadline for hand-delivered vote-by-mail ballots is May 1, the day before the election.

CLICK HERE for a vote-by-mail ballot application.

Early in-person voting

Anyone wanting to utilize early in-person voting must have a valid photo ID. The BOE accepts an Ohio driver's license, Ohio state ID, military ID, passport or passport card. An ID will also be required for a provisional ballot.

Early-in-person voting can be done at the BOE, 2925 Euclid Ave.

The BOE is open for early-in-person voting on the following dates and times:

Weekdays* April 4 - April 21 — 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, April 24 — 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25 — 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday, April 26 — 28 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 — 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 — 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*Weekdays are denoted as Monday through Friday.

Registration

If you plan on voting in the primary election, you must be registered to vote by 9 p.m. on April 3.

CLICK HERE for voter registration forms and more information. Voter registration forms can also be found at all local libraries.

