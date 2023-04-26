May 2 Primary Election: here's what you need to know

CLEVELAND — The May 2 Primary Election is less than a week away. Here's a look at some of the key races from around Northeast Ohio to keep an eye on.

Cuyahoga County

There are four school districts that have bond issues or property tax increases or renewals on the ballot. They are Beachwood, Garfield Heights, Independence and Parma.

In Westlake, the independent Porter Public Library also has a renewal and increase levy on the ballot.

RELATED: Low-turnout May primary election could make passing levies for Westlake library, Parma Schools a challenge

Some voting locations have changed for Cuyahoga County Residents.

Lake County

There are two school districts with issues on the ballot: They are Kirtland and Willoughby-Eastlake.

Also on the ballot are public safety services issues for Madison and Willoughby.

Lorain County

Voters in Lorain and Sheffield Lake will cast their ballot for a new mayor.

School districts in Mapleton, Midview and North Ridgeville have levy and tax issues on the ballot.

Elyria residents will decide if they want an income tax increase.

The Murray Ridge Center, which provides services for individuals with developmental disabilities, has a renewal levy on the ballot.

Eaton Township has a replacement levy for police and fire services.

Medina County

Wadsworth voters will cast ballots or a new mayor.

Multiple cities have police and firefighter levies on the line. They include Brunswick, Brunswick Hills, Chatham and the Westfield Fire and Rescue District.

Brunswick and Buckeye Local both have bond issues on the ballot.

Rittman residents will decide on increasing their income tax.

Portage County

Tallmadge residents will vote for a new mayor.

Edinburg Township and the Mantua Shalersville Fire District both have levies on the ballot.

Ravenna, Stow-Monroe Falls, Lake, Mogadore, Springfield and Waterloo all have education levies on the ballot.

Stark County

Canton residents have a mayoral race on the ballot.

Several communities have police/fire levies. They are Canton Township, Sugarcreek Fire District, Stark County (911 services) and East Canton.

The school districts that have levies or bond issues are Louisville, Canton, Perry and Lake.

The Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities has a renewal levy.

Summit County

Akron, Barberton and Tallmadge residents will vote for their new mayors.

Multiple schools have levies on the ballot. They are Stow-Munroe Falls, Green, Manchester, Mogadore, Springfield and Woodridge.

New Voter ID rules

In order to cast a ballot, voters must have an unexpired Photo ID such as a passport or driver's license. Previously, voters were able to use nonphoto documentation such as bank statements, government checks or utlility bills to register to vote.

Here is the list of acceptable types of valid ID:

Here is the list of acceptable types of valid ID:



Ohio driver's license

State of Ohio ID card

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV

A US passport

A US passport card

US military ID card

Ohio National Guard ID card

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

RELATED: Ohio voter photo ID rules causing confusion

Early in-person voting

Voters still have several opportunities to vote early in-person before Tuesday. Early in-person voting is open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday this week, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Click here to find your early voting location.

More information for voters

To check your voter registration status, find your polling place, view your sample ballot and more, head to the Ohio Secretary of State's VoteOhio.gov website.

