Voting location changes announced for 6 municipalities in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announced voting location changes to 29 precincts in six municipalities ahead of the May 2 Primary Election, affecting over 26,500 voters in Beachwood, Bedford, Brook Park, Garfield Heights, Parma and Warrensville Heights.

Voters are encouraged to confirm their voting locations before heading to the polls next Tuesday. See the list of location changes below. You can also head to www.443vote.us or call 216-443-VOTE (8683) to confirm your voting location.

Voting Location Changes for the May 2, 2023 Primary Election:

Beachwood: Voters in two Precincts have been moved out of the Hilltop Elementary School at 24524 Hilltop Drive.

• Voters who live in Precincts A and G will now vote at the Beachwood Community Center at 25325 Fairmount Blvd.



Voters in one Precinct have been moved out of Beachwood High School at 25100 Fairmount Blvd.

• Voters who live in Precinct B will now vote at the Beachwood Community Center at 25325 Fairmount Blvd.

Bedford: Voters in five Precincts have moved out of Bedford High School at 481 Northfield Road.

• Voters who live in Ward 1, Precincts A and B, Ward 3 Precincts A and B and Ward 6, Precinct A will now vote at Ellenwood Center, 124 Ellenwood Avenue.

Brook Park: Voters in three Precincts have been moved out of the Brookview Elementary School at 14105 Snow Road.

• Voters who live in Ward 4, Precincts A, B, and C will now vote at the Brook Park Recreation Center at 17400 Holland Road.

Garfield Heights: Voters in one Precinct have been moved out of the Maple Leaf Elementary School at 5764 Turney Road.

• Voters who live in Ward 5, Precinct C will now vote at the Garfield Heights Branch Library at 5409 Turney Road.

Parma: Voters in one Precinct have been moved out of Renwood Elementary School at 8020 Deerfield Drive.

• Voters who live in Ward 2, Precinct A, will now vote at the Michael A Ries Rink at 5000 Forestwood Drive.



Voters in two Precincts have been moved out of Renwood Elementary School at 8020 Deerfield Drive.

• Voters who live in Ward 2, Precinct E and Parma Ward 8, Precinct C, will now vote at the Ridgewood United Methodist Church at 6330 Ridge Road.



Voters in one Precinct have been moved out of the American Legion Post 572 at 6483 State Road.

• Voters who live in Ward 6, Precinct A, will now vote at the Dentzler Elementary School at 3600 Dentzler Road.



Voters in one Precinct have been moved out of the Dentzler Elementary School at 3600 Dentzler Road.

• Voters who live in Ward 6, Precinct D, will now vote at Normandy High School at 2500 West Pleasant Valley Road.

Warrensville Heights: Voters in twelve Precincts have been moved out of the Warrensville Heights Early Childhood Center at 4265 Northfield Road.

• Voters who live in Ward 1, Precincts A and B, Ward 2, Precincts A and B, and Ward 3, Precinct A will now vote at the Warrensville Heights Senior Center at 4567 Green Road.

• Voters who live in Ward 4, Precincts A and B, will now vote at the Warrensville Heights Branch Library at 4415 Northfield Road.

• Voters who live Ward 5, Precincts A and B, Ward 6, Precinct A, and Ward 7, Precincts A and B will now vote at the Warrensville Heights Middle School at 23401 Emery Road.

