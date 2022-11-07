Monday marks final day for early voting, election officials prep for election day

CLEVELAND — Election Day is less than 24 hours away.

It is an all-sprint for candidates on the campaign trail.

Monday marks the final day for anyone looking to do early voting.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has been bustling for the last several weeks.

If you’re looking to vote early, your final opportunity is from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday.

If you’re not voting early, you can still vote absentee by mail or in person at your designated polling location Tuesday.

It’s important to note all mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by November 7.

They must be received by the 18th of this month.

The USPS reports it will likely take two to five days for mailed-in ballots to be delivered.

Each absentee ballot needs no more than two stamps.

The policy is even if it doesn’t have sufficient postage, it will still be delivered.

In addition—some polling locations have changed here in seven cities across Cuyahoga County.

The full list can be found here, so check your location before you head out.

Election officials say everyone affected by changing polling locations should have received a letter and a voting guide by mail.

"The way the process works is when we learn that we have to move to new locations, we will send all the affected voters a letter informing them that their voting location has been changed and what their new location is. And the reason why we had to make that change," said Mike West, Manager of the Outreach Department for Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

If you want to track the status of your ballot, you can do so here.

