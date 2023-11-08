Ohioans pass Issue 1, protecting access to abortion, contraception

Votes are still being counted, but so far, Ohioans voted in favor of the Issue 1, according the Associated Press and Scripps News.

The proposal protects reproductive rights by enshrining them into the state constitution.

Based on the votes received, there was a significant increase in participation from Democratic strongholds across the state, who largely voted in favor of Issue 1, one that conservative areas couldn’t keep up with.

Why it matters

"The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety" allows every person to have the legal choice on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy. It also prohibits the state from interfering or penalizing an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or anyone or entity that helps in utilizing this right.

What’s next

Abortion law would likely go back to where it was pre-Roe, according to Case Western Reserve University law professor Atiba Ellis. This means abortion would be allowed until 22 weeks.

Republican lawmakers would not be able to overturn this since it is a constitutional amendment. The only way it could be overturned is by another constitutional amendment proposal, which would require putting a reversal measure on a future ballot that would then need a majority vote.

If the General Assembly passes laws that advocates say violate the amendment, the state would be taken to court, according to abortion rights supporters.

Around the country

Each state that has put up a vote on abortion rights has kept the healthcare treatment or procedure legal. Here is by which percentage it was protected:

Kentucky — 52.3%

Montana — 52.5%

Michigan — 56.6%

Kansas — 59%

California — 66%

Vermont — 76.7%

