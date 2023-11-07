The polls are open! Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot in the 2023 General Election

Residents from all over Ohio are expected to hit the ballot boxes in droves for local elections and the Big Two: Issue 1, an abortion amendment, and Issue 2, a measure that would legalize recreational marijuana.

Here's everything you need to know for election day

What are the polling hours?

Polling locations across the state are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What do you need to vote in person?

You will need a valid ID to vote.

Here is what you can use:



Ohio driver's license;

State of Ohio ID card;

Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV;

A US passport;

A US passport card;

US military ID card;

Ohio National Guard ID card; or

US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card

All ID's must have the following:



An expiration date that has not passed;

A photograph of the voter;

The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book

The following CAN NOT be used to vote:



Driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio;

Social Security card;

Birth certificate;

Insurance card;

Utility bill;

Bank statement;

Government check;

Paycheck;

Other government document; or

Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

What is Issue 1?

"The Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety" would allow every person to have the legal choice on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy. It would also prohibit the state from interfering or penalizing an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or anyone or entity that helps in utilizing this right.



VOTE YES to support access to abortion, contraception and fertility treatment by enshrining it into the state constitution, protecting it.



to support access to abortion, contraception and fertility treatment by enshrining it into the state constitution, protecting it. VOTE NO to oppose the reproductive rights amendment.

What is Issue 2?

Issue 2 is a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio for residents 21 years and older, allowing them to possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis or up to 15 grams of cannabis extract. It would also enable the state to regulate marijuana production, testing and sales. Legalizing marijuana will generate additional tax revenue streams for local and state governments. Additionally, it would allow cities to determine locally if they will allow dispensaries within their communities.

Want to see the actual ballot language for both Issues 1 and 2?

If you want to sit down and give each issue a thorough read, CLICK HERE to see ballot language from the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

What else is on the ballot for election day?

Depending on what county and city you live in, there could be multiple issues on your ballot, ranging from parks and recreation to income tax decisions and local school issues. Some communities have police and fire options and candidates running for mayor, local school boards, judges and other positions.

Where can I view election results?

CLICK HERE to view live election results after the polls close at 7:30 p.m.