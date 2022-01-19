Ohio redistricting panel gets back to work after map tossed

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Redistricting Commission is returning to work to hammer out maps of Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts that both parties can support.

The panel's meeting Tuesday comes after the Ohio Supreme Court agreed with voting-rights and Democratic groups last week that had challenged the Republican-drawn maps as an extreme partisan gerrymander.

That means they violated a constitutional amendment broadly supported by Ohio voters. Justices allowed just 10 days to create new boundaries that are fairer to Democrats.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Auditor Keith Faber and four lawmakers sit on the panel.