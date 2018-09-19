WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Ohio governor debate in Dayton

Fair
DAYTON, Ohio - For the first time in eight years, the two leading candidates for Ohio governor will face off in their first debate Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Dayton.
Republican Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray meet up as a new Baldwin Wallace University/Community Research Institute poll has DeWine leading Cordray 41.8 to 37 percent with 21.3 percent undecided.
This will be the first Ohio governor's debate since 2010 because Governor John Kasich and Democratic challenger Ed Fitzgerald did not debate four years ago.
