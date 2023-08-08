Everything you need to know about Tuesday's special election

This guide will help you navigate the August 8 special election in Ohio.

In-person voting

Polls open in Ohio at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

How to find your polling location

You can find your polling location here.

View your sample ballot here.

Will I need an ID to vote?

All voters will need to bring an acceptable identification to the poll in order to verify their identity. Click here for a list of acceptable forms of identification.

What is on the ballot?

You are voting on if you want to make the Ohio Constitution harder to amend.

Issue 1 would raise the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass from 50%+1, a simple majority, to 60%. This means that 40% of Ohioans would get to choose the law.

Answering viewer questions about Ohio's Issue 1

It requires citizen-initiated constitutional amendment campaigns to collect signatures from each of the state's 88 counties. Currently, it is 44 counties.

It would eliminate the cure period of 10 days for campaigns to gather additional signatures for citizen-initiated constitutional amendments when the original submission did not have enough valid signatures. Currently, there is a 10-day period to make up the deficit.

VOTE NO to keep the constitutional requirements the same with a simple majority.

"Our state Legislature is asking us to vote to weaken our own rights," Tatiana Rodzos, an organizer for Ohio Citizen Action said. "It's a power grab."

VOTE YES to raise the threshold and make it harder to get amendments on the ballot and passed.

“We believe that a 60% threshold is absolutely critical to protecting our constitution from these outside influences,” state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) said.