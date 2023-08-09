Issue 1 fails

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans struck down a controversial ballot proposal to take away simple majority rule in Tuesday’s special election. The failure of Issue 1 is a boon for abortion rights supporters who will put their own measure on the ballot in November.

With about 36% of votes counted, Vote No has an overwhelming 62% majority of the vote compared to 38% for Vote Yes, according to unofficial results. The Associated Press's election trackers called the race for Vote No at about 8:53 p.m.

Why it matters

Issue 1 would have raised the threshold for constitutional amendments to pass from 50%+1, a simple majority, to 60%. This means that 40% of Ohioans would have gotten to choose the law. Supporters sought its passage to thwart the forthcoming abortion rights vote.

RELATED: Ohio Sec. of State LaRose admits move to make constitution harder to amend is '100% about… abortion'

Ohio voters will decide in November if they have a constitutional right to have an abortion, contraception, miscarriage care and fertility treatment. Raising the threshold that a constitutional amendment needs to pass to 60% would have made it more difficult to pass.

What’s next

The fight continues for and against the November abortion vote. Each state that has put up a vote on abortion rights has kept the healthcare treatment or procedure legal.

Percentage abortion was protected in other states:



Kentucky — 52.3%

Montana — 52.5%

Michigan — 56.6%

Kansas — 59%

California — 66%

Vermont — 76.7%

Lawmakers supporting Issue 1 have said that if the proposal was shot down in the election, they wouldn’t move it forward again.

More than abortion

The reason why vote no had Democratic, Republican, third-party and nonpartisan support is because this issue is bigger than just the impact to abortion.

There are efforts afoot to raise the minimum wage, as well as redistricting reform to prevent gerrymandering, also in the works. Municipal bonds will have a harder time getting passed. Union rights, pension funding and “medical freedom” proposals have garnered a group of people some would never expect to come together.

With the failure of Issue 1, these amendments will continue to need just a simple majority of Ohio voters to pass.

