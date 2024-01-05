10:30 AM: DeWine holding follow-up news conference about transgender youth bill

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is holding a news conference at 10:30 a.m. to provide an update on his direction for agencies to develop administration rules regarding gender-affirming care following his veto of House Bill 68.

Last week, DeWine vetoed House Bill 68, saying, “Were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child better than the two people who love the child the most - the parents,” DeWine said, adding, “I cannot sign this bill as it currently written and just a few minutes ago, I vetoed the bill.”

The bill would prohibit gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical or surgical procedures and some mental health services. In addition to banning gender-affirming care for trans children, it would prohibit trans athletes from taking part in women's sports.

H.B. 68 was introduced by state Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery). Lawmakers in favor of the bill argue that trans teens don’t know what they really want, and their parents and doctors are pressured to approve of this healthcare.

Now that DeWine has vetoed the bill, lawmakers could override it with a three-fifths vote in the House and Senate.

Earlier this week, Statehouse reporter Morgan Trau reported that the Ohio House is returning from their winter vacation early to attempt to override the veto.

