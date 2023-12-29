Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill banning care for trans youth

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed legislation that would have prohibited transgender youth from accessing gender-affirming care. His veto shoots down a controversial bill from his own party that would also stop middle and high school trans students from participating in athletics with cisgender peers.

He announced the decision in a press conference Friday morning, the last day that he was allowed to veto it.

“Were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child better than the two people who love the child the most - the parents,” DeWine said, adding, “I cannot sign this bill as it currently written and just a few minutes ago, I vetoed the bill.”

DeWine said he believed there were administrative actions that could address the main concerns of the bill and announced a three-prong approach.

He is directing agencies to ban surgery on those under 18 as part of gender-affirming care. He said he believes it’s a “fallacy out there that this goes right to surgery.”

He agreed with the legislature that there was no comprehensive data on those who receive gender-affirming care, and will direct relevant agencies to report findings to the Legislature and public about minors and adults seeking care.

Lastly, DeWine said his administration will draft rules and restrictions to prevent “pop up clinics or fly by night operations,” so families receive “adequate counseling” regarding gender-affirming care.

Hundreds of opponents testified against Ohio’s multifaceted measure when it was moving through the Legislature, including medical and mental health providers, education professionals, faith leaders, parents of transgender children and transgender individuals themselves.

DeWine’s veto departs from a nationwide trend toward passing such laws. Since 2021, more than 20 states have enacted laws restricting or banning such treatments, despite them having been available in the United States for more than a decade and long endorsed by major medical associations. Most of those states face lawsuits, but courts have issued mixed rulings.

The bill also would have required public K-12 schools and universities to designate separate teams for male and female sexes, and explicitly banned transgender girls and women from participating in sports that align with their gender identity. Supporters argued that banning transgender athletes from girls and women’s sports maintains the integrity of those sports and ensures fairness.

At least 20 states have passed some version of a ban on transgender athletes playing on K-12 and collegiate sports teams statewide. Those bans would be upended by a regulation proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration that is set to be finalized early next year.

In a one-on-one interview with statehouse reporter Morgan Trau just a week before his decision, DeWine explained the research he was doing into H.B. 68.

RELATED: One-on-one with Gov. DeWine: crimes, complicity, concerns

Morgan Trau: "Are you going to sign [H.B. 68]?"

Governor DeWine: Well, this is something that I'm really thinking a lot about... So I went to children's hospital here in Columbus; I went to the children's hospital in Akron and children's hospital in Cincinnati — just to see how they do it, what kind of care they give to these young people. But I've also talked to opponents who don't think that kind of care is appropriate... I've also talked to families who have told me that care is just vitally important and save their child's life. So I'm trying to weigh all this and trying to get as much information together.

Trau: You've always been somebody to care about children, but also parental rights. How would you reckon with signing this?

DeWine: I really don't want to get too deeply into this… We've got to get this — I have to get this right... There's a lot of testimony in the Statehouse that you covered and I want to look at that testimony — both pro and con.

Trau continued to press, but DeWine ended up saying he was focusing his efforts on it over the past weekend.

What happens now?

Trans youth, LGBTQ+ rights advocates and doctors are rejoicing at the decision.

However, lawmakers who support the bill have an option. The House and the Senate can override the governor on his veto. There may be an effort to do this, but it is possible that effort doesn’t have enough votes, according to one Republican lawmaker who originally voted in favor of the bill.

A three-fifths vote of the members of the House and Senate is necessary to override the governor's veto – meaning 60 representatives and 20 senators. The bill passed forward with 64 representatives originally (62 after amendments) and 24 senators.

Only three Republicans have publicly been against the bill. When it was passing the House, Republican state Reps. Jamie Callender and Brett Hillyer voted against it. In the Senate, state Sen. Nathan Manning voted against it. All the GOP no votes came from Northeast Ohio lawmakers.