10 AM: DeWine to provide update on bill to arm teachers, other adults in Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will hold a news conference Monday morning to provide an update on the status of House Bill 99, which would give a school board the option to allow any adult in a school to carry a firearm with an ambiguous amount of training.

According to his office, DeWine will give "additional information on new training and funding opportunities related to school safety in Ohio."

Rep. Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Sen. Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) will also be present.

