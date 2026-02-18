Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12PM: U.S. House Oversight Democrats set to speak after deposing Les Wexner about ties to Epstein

Jay LaPrete/AP
FILE - Chairman and CEO of Victoria's Secret parent L Brands Les Wexner tours the exhibit at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee are holding a press conference on Wednesday in central Ohio at noon after deposing retail billionaire Les Wexner about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

You can watch the news conference live at noon in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

Wexner, 88, is an Ohio native and businessman who founded The Limited and Victoria’s Secret.

According to the Associated Press, Wexner is one of Epstein's most prominent former friends, but denies any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

