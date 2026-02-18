12PM: U.S. House Oversight Democrats set to speak after deposing Les Wexner about ties to Epstein

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee are holding a press conference on Wednesday in central Ohio at noon after deposing retail billionaire Les Wexner about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Wexner, 88, is an Ohio native and businessman who founded The Limited and Victoria’s Secret.

According to the Associated Press, Wexner is one of Epstein's most prominent former friends, but denies any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

