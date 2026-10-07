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3 face federal charges in separate Ohio voter fraud cases

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Graham Stokes/Photo by Graham Stokes
COLUMBUS, OH — APRIL 11: Voting machines ready to be packed and delivered to the more than 300 polling locations throughout Franklin County for the May 3rd primary election, April 11, 2022, at the Franklin County Board of Elections in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Graham Stokes)
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Three people are facing federal charges in separate voter fraud cases across Ohio, according to U.S. attorneys.

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3 face federal charges in separate Ohio voter fraud cases

Investigators say all three people are lawful permanent residents of the United States but are not U.S. citizens. They are accused of illegally voting in federal elections.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement following the announcement, saying he is grateful to see justice being pursued in the cases.

Federal authorities did not provide additional details in the information released about the elections involved or the specific charges each person faces.

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