A political blogger sent an explicit meme of Shrek to Ohio lawmaker. Now he’s on trial.

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — An Ohio political blogger had his first day in court Thursday, facing charges of harassment after sending a powerful state lawmaker an explicit picture of the cartoon character Shrek.

Watch scenes from the courtroom below:

Political blogger sent an explicit meme of Shrek to Ohio lawmaker. Now he’s on trial.

D.J. Byrnes, who also goes by his pen name "The Rooster," is known for his outlandish antics, “busting up” legislators and lobbyists at the Ohio Statehouse. He is often found with a camera or microphone in hand, cornering politicians to get answers.

He’s amassed more than a hundred thousand followers on his social media and 15,000 on his Substack account. He’s described in court documents as “anti-power — if you are The Man, he’s going after you.”

'The Man,' according to Byrnes in his jury trial, is Senate Finance Chair Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland), a high-ranking leader. Byrnes and Cirino have some history.

"Cirino, you threw in the towel, brother," Byrnes can be heard in a video posted on his social media.

The blogger claims his reports played a role in Cirino losing his bid to become Senate president. After Cirino officially dropped out, Byrnes is accused of sending him two taunting messages, as well as a digitally altered explicit image of the cartoon character Shrek holding his genitals.

"It was an image that I found extremely offensive. I would consider it to be pornographic in nature — that I didn't ask to have seen," Cirino said.

Cirino testified he directly called the local police chief, saying he wanted charges to be filed.

"I've had it with this," Cirino said, remembering the call. "Let's pursue something here because I am being harassed."

A local judge signed the warrant, and Byrnes was arrested publicly at the Statehouse. Despite paying his bond, records show the blogger was held in custody overnight.

"That should not happen in America," the defense attorney said. "You might ask yourselves, why did it happen in this case?"

Byrnes pleaded not guilty to telecommunications harassment, a first-degree misdemeanor. If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

"The image made the exact same point he texted. Cirino had exposed himself," defense attorney William Livingston said, adding that this was political speech. "One message and a meme and one reply, all about a single subject: the Senate race that Cirino had just lost."

Byrnes argued he has free speech and that Cirino is jailing a political opponent. The defense claims Cirino used his influence with the police to punish him.

Public records show Cirino called the judge who signed the arrest warrant a 'good friend' in late April and donated at least $2,500 to her political campaign in 2016. A different judge is presiding over the case.

"What's important in this case is that DJ was engaging in a political speech to a politician," Livingston said.

Byrnes may take the stand when the jury returns Friday, his attorneys told the judge. Byrnes was unable to do an interview, as he may testify.

Cirino did an interview with us following the hearing, and we referenced the defense's line of questioning, asking if there was a conflict of interest between his status as a lawmaker and contacting the police and courts.

"There is no conflict of interest here," Cirino said. "I have a right as a private citizen not to be harassed."

Byrnes has previously texted the Shrek photo to other politicians, such as Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy and Sec. of State Frank LaRose. Back before his X account was permanently suspended, he would respond to lawmakers with the image.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.