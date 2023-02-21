Abortion rights groups collecting signatures for November ballot initiative

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Activists are now gathering signatures to allow voters to choose if abortion should be legal in Ohio.

Reproductive rights advocates like Abortion Fund Ohio's Sam Woodring are collecting signatures to take the first step in putting a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

"There's never been a better time to enshrine abortion access very explicitly in Ohio's constitution," Woodring said.

She is part of Ohioans for Reproduction Freedom, a coalition of abortion and reproductive rights groups working towards adding a measure on a future state ballot. Her group recently joined forces with the Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights.

"We're very excited to be in this partnership and take this language and push it out together," the advocate said.

She worries that the Ohio Supreme Court will take away access to abortion, so they are doing what six other states have already successfully accomplished.

Percentage abortion was protected in other states:

Kentucky — 52.3%

Montana — 52.5%

Michigan — 56.6%

Kansas — 59%

California — 66%

Vermont — 76.7%

"Although this, obviously, is huge for abortion access and abortion rights in particular, this language also encompasses so much more — with birth control and pregnancy and fertility," she added.

RELATED: Ohio abortion rights groups merge and set sights for amendment on November ballot

Ohio Right to Life’s Mike Gonidakis says his team is out canvassing too — to fight against abortion access.

"We are in all 88 counties right now ready to go to ensure that our side of this great debate is heard loud and clear," Gonidakis said.

Each of the six states that put abortion on the ballot kept the service legal, but Gonidakis says his team has learned from other states’ mistakes.

"One of the feedback items we got from [Michigan] was they waited too long to start, so we started [our work] back in 2022 to get ready for this," he said. "It's going to be very expensive to run 30-second commercials on TV, on the radio, print and the whole nine yards — but we'll be prepared."

RELATED: 2 abortion rights groups launch simultaneous efforts to codify abortion rights with ballot measures

Feeling like he has a better idea of how to approach the topic after seeing where the other states failed, he is "building the best campaign possible."

There is a lot of uncertainty on the plan of attack, though, he said. That's because no formal language has been provided to the public.

News 5 asked for the ballot language, but has not had it provided yet.

"We have been meeting for months, we have been fundraising, we have our executive team put together," Gonidakis said. "We're engaging consultants both here in Ohio and outside of Ohio to assist us with this."

No matter how much money the anti-abortion groups spend, nothing can take away from the personal experiences people go through, Woodring said.

"No political ad campaign is going to dissuade you from voting on or following your heart on," she said. "Those experiences are not ones that we can just wipe clean with a very convincing, sort-of, ad campaign."

The abortion advocates need 1,000 signatures to submit to the attorney general's office. Once they do that, their ballot language will be considered. The team will end up needing hundreds of thousands of signatures, but Woodring is confident her team can do it in less than a year.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.