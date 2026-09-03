Acton refuses to engage with Ramaswamy as Ohio debates decline

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Democrat Dr. Amy Acton is refusing to debate Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in the race to become Ohio's next governor.

Ohio Republicans are ready to debate for the governor's seat.

"It's a real opportunity to have him not only showcase his positions, but to listen to hers, and to let Ohioans make a clear choice," Ohio Republican Party Chair Alex Triantafilou said.

But voters won't get that side-by-side, unscripted comparison.

"It's a total dereliction of duty by Amy Acton to not stand before Ohioans and tell them what her positions would be and how she would face the challenges of being our governor," Triantafilou continued.

Ramaswamy has accepted invitations from several news outlets to debate Acton, the candidate said Wednesday. Late afternoon, she declined.

"Clearly, she's just not prepared to lead this state," the GOP chair said.

The Acton campaign said it doesn't want to be on stage with Ramaswamy because of his actions during the race so far.

"Dr. Acton's focus is on talking with Ohioans, not platforming a scam artist who spreads baseless lies about her and her family," Acton campaign manager Phil Stein said.

He has been "falsely painting her as someone with a substance abuse problem," the campaign continued, and "shaming" her for being sexually abused as a child.

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"His whole campaign has been about lying, about personal attacks to Amy Acton," Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said. "She's showing us what a real leader looks like, because a real leader is not going to be distracted or take the bait."

Ramaswamy wouldn't participate in a good-faith debate, Antonio said.

"Debates have turned into backyard brawls rather than a discussion of the issues and policies," she said.

Acton's denial is part of a growing trend. University of Cincinnati political science professor David Niven said debates happen in 50% of Ohio's major races.

"Not that long ago, candidates feared skipping a debate. They feared developing the sense with voters that they were afraid to say who they are and show who they are, and that fear has flipped," Niven said. "Now they're afraid to show voters who they are."

Typically, turning down a debate means a candidate is confident they will win in a landslide, like Gov. Mike DeWine in 2022 or John Kasich in 2014. That isn't the case here, but Acton likely figured out it wouldn't hurt her too badly to not debate, Niven told us.

"It's a very passive move on Acton's part, 'Well, I'd really rather not go to this trouble,'" Niven said. "Ramaswamy's willingness to debate is a bit of an expression of concern that this race is not going as well as he had hoped."

Still, Republicans historically are the ones to decline debates in Ohio. I asked Triantafilou why it was acceptable for the GOP to refuse, but not Acton.

"That's a fair question, and I have been consistent that we should debate," he responded.

Libertarian Don Kissick and running mate James Mills said they feel left out of the conversation.

"Ohio voters deserve to hear from every candidate who earned a place on the November ballot," Mills said on Thursday.

The pair have agreed to debate Acton and Ramaswamy separately.

"We believe debates are essential to genuine political competition," Mills said. "Ohio voters deserve to hear directly from the candidates and compare their ideas."

Regardless of campaign strategy, voters could miss out the most when candidates refuse to debate.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.