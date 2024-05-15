AG Yost files lawsuit to remove members of teachers' pension board, accuses them of breaching fiduciary duties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Wednesday against two State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) board members, saying they must be removed from their roles for breaching their fiduciary duties. He accused them of being a part of an attempt "to hijack" the pensioners' retirement accounts. Defendants Wade Steen and Dr. Rudy Fichtenbaum have denied the allegations in the AG's filing in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Steen and Fichtenbaum "seek to steer" as much as 70% of current STRS assets, which is $65 billion, to a "shell company" that has "backdoor ties" to the members, Yost argued.

This is a developing story. I am currently at the STRS board meeting where the topic is being discussed. This story will be updated.

This is a "sham investigation," Steen said, to applause from people in the gallery.

Recap

STRS lost $5.3 billion in 2022 alone. In 2023, it lost $27 million invested in the failed Silicon Valley Bank. In addition to those — the cost of living adjustments, or COLAs, were suspended for more than 150,000 retired Ohio teachers for five years starting in 2017. In 2012, the qualifying retirement number was moved from 30 years to 35 years. Last year, this was changed to 34.

This has led to a group of pensioners, who have named themselves the "reformers," to fight for change.

Last week, Yost launched an investigation into the teachers' pension fund after allegations that a "hostile takeover" is putting educator money in jeopardy.

Ohio AG investigating alleged 'hostile takeover' inside teacher's pension fund

RELATED: Ohio AG investigating alleged 'hostile takeover' inside teachers' pension fund

The concerns came from anonymously sent documents sent to Gov. Mike DeWine's office. The governor's spokesperson, Dan Tierney, told me that he believes they were prepared by multiple STRS staff members. Through public records requests, I obtained dozens of papers.

The documents allege that several STRS board members have been doing the bidding of private investment group QED Systematic Solutions.

Who is QED? Click here to learn more.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.