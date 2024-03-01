Black Ohio GOP lawmaker proposes anti-redlining bill after being denied home sale

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Black Republican lawmaker in the Ohio House has proposed a bill to prevent housing discrimination, stemming from his personal experience of being rejected from getting a home.

In an exclusive interview about his experience, state Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania) told News 5 about why battling redlining is a priority for him.

Viewers and readers have raised the issue of redlining for decades — which is the discriminatory practice meant to prevent minority groups from buying property or getting loans in certain areas.

Williams was finishing up law school in 2018. He and his family thought they found the perfect home in the Northwest Ohio town of Maumee. That is, until he showed up to tour the house in person.

"The homeowner wouldn't even shake my hand," Williams, a criminal defense attorney, said, reflecting. "It just gave an uneasy feeling."

He still put in an offer, thousands of dollars more than the asking price, he said. He submitted four different pre-approval letters — three from banks and one from a local credit union.

But the homeowner sold to a white couple offering the asking price, significantly less than Williams' offer, he added.

"The seller said they felt more comfortable that the other couple would be able to secure financing," the lawmaker said.

It's hard for him to believe, as a Black man trying to buy in a predominately white community, that race didn’t play into this rejection.

"We can create an even playing field where race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, even political beliefs — those shouldn't be factors," Williams said.

Now — as a state rep., Williams has introduced a bill to stop discrimination like this from happening. His bipartisan legislation, cosponsored with state Rep. Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus), would redact identifying markers from the offer sheet.

It would prohibit a real estate broker or salesperson from disclosing a purchaser's name, age, race or address before the purchaser and seller agree to the contract terms.

Although they wouldn't go on camera, the Ohio Association of Realtors, now called Ohio REALTORS, gave a statement, saying, "Ohio REALTORS are currently reviewing the bill and determining the impact it will have on real estate transactions. We look forward to working with Rep. Williams and members of the General Assembly during the committee process."

But Williams explained he understands why some groups may not support his legislation.

"Sometimes a person may have a criminal history and you maybe don't feel comfortable with them moving into a neighborhood that you lived in for 20, 30, 40 years," he said.

His bill accounts for that, though. If the seller and buyer approve of the agreement, they have to disclose all previously hidden information within 48 hours. If realtors don't comply with any of the provisions, they could be penalized, eventually having their licenses removed if they continue breaking the law.

"That's why you have that period of rescission that's built in almost every single real estate contract that I've ever seen is — it is at least three days, but can be actually wider," Williams added.

He was able to buy another home in Sylvania, but said he doesn’t want anyone else to have to go through that experience based on their skin color.

"We're hoping that this bill would just create one more step in the right direction towards creating true equality in Ohio," the lawmaker said, addressing the housing crisis and redlining.

There are numerous Republicans and Democrats on the bill, and it is likely it will be heard in the coming months.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.