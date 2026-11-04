Blue wave hits Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Amy Acton's win in the race for governor made headlines, but some other Democratic wins in the Statehouse will give her more power to lead.

With a series of wins in Statehouse races, Democrats broke the Republican supermajority in the Ohio House. Republicans still hold control of the state legislature but no longer have the votes to override a veto.

"It is time for a Statehouse that puts Ohioans first," Acton, a Democrat who flipped Ohio blue Tuesday night, said. "Not special interests and corporations and billionaires."

Acton will have a better chance of advancing some of her priorities despite a Republican majority in the legislature, thanks to a dozen Democratic seat flips.

"We are feeling over the moon, not just because of what we've done, but because of what it means for the people of Ohio," House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) said in an interview.

He had a goal of flipping six Republican seats. He potentially won 10, with automatic recounts in two more competitive races because they are so close. Now that the supermajority, having 60 seats, is broken, Republicans can no longer override a governor's veto.

"It means that Doctor Acton, as our new governor, will be able to actually govern," Isaacsohn said. "She will be an equal partner with the legislature because she can veto any bill that comes out of the legislature, and we can now sustain that veto."

With veto power, the most important legislation is the state budget.

"Set the priorities but can defend the issues that she's going to fight for, which is lowering costs for the families in Ohio, improving our schools, improving our healthcare access," he continued.

For Republicans, it's a blow to their status quo.

"It means that we can't just run the show," Republican strategist Bob Clegg said Wednesday.

Clegg, who told us this summer that it couldn’t be done, said legislating will look very different now.

"You're going to have to not get everything that you want," he said. "That's the way it works when you have divided government."

It's possible Republicans make moves to limit Acton's power before she takes office, Clegg added.

"There could be a lot of things that the legislature may try to do, but also Gov. DeWine may put brakes on some of that stuff," he said.

But he still points out that Republicans aren’t the minority, and they will still control the Ohio Supreme Court, despite losing a seat.

"All these Republicans that are worried about the Democrats going crazy here in Ohio, it's not gonna happen because there are way too many safeguards," Clegg said.

It's a new day for Isaacsohn.

"We didn't just break the supermajority, we shattered it," he said in a speech Tuesday night. "Tomorrow we prove that when Democrats are in charge in Ohio, the path to a better future can finally begin.

The lawmakers are set to return later this month.

Flips

District 17: Southwestern Cuyahoga County, including Strongsville, North Royalton and Berea

Incumbent Mike Dovilla (R-Berea) lost to Democrat Megan Coy.

District 31: Northern and western Summit County, including Cuyahoga Falls, Copley and Barberton

This is the seat of state Rep. Bill Roemer (R-Richfield), who is term-limited. Democrat J. Noah Spinner beat Republican Mike Kahoe.

District 35: Parts of Geauga, Portage and Summit Counties, including Twinsburg, Aurora and Streetsboro

This is the seat of state Rep. Steve Demetriou (R-Bainbridge Township), who is running for the state Senate.

Democrat Samantha Salamon beat Republican Vik Sandhu.

District 36: Eastern Montgomery County, including Kettering and parts of downtown Dayton

Incumbent Andrea White (R-Kettering) lost to Democrat Rose Lounsbury.

*District 37: Southern Montgomery County, including Centerville, Moraine and West Carrolton

Incumbent Tom Young (R-Kettering) lost to Democrat Rose Lounsbury.

*Because the race was within .5%, an automatic recount will be likely.

District 39: Northern Montgomery County, including Northridge, Huber Heights and Englewood

This is the seat of state Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton), who is running for the state Senate.

Democrat Daquan Neal beat Republican Mark Campbell.

District 49: Central Stark County, including Canton, Avondale and McDonaldsville

Incumbent Jim Thomas (R-Jackson Township) lost to Democrat Krista Allison.

District 52: Northeastern Lorain County, including North Ridgeville, Elyria and Avon

This is the seat of state Rep. Gayle Manning (R-Avon), who is running for the state Senate.

Democrat Mike Baker beat Nancy Reed Aichholz.

District 60: Western Delaware County, including Delaware, Powell and Lewis Center

Incumbent Brian Lorenz (R-Powell) lost to Democrat Shelby Kimball.

Possible flips

Provisional ballots are still being cured and counted.

*District 29: Western Hamilton County, including Harrison, Mount Healthy and New Baltimore

Incumbent Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison) beat Democrat Jonathan Bradner by 19 votes.

*Because the race was within .5%, an automatic recount will be likely.

*District 44: Parts of Lucas, Ottawa and Wood counties, including Sylvania, Monclova and Whitehouse

This is the seat of state Rep. Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Township), who ran in a GOP primary for Congress but lost.

Brand new data, published after this story aired, shows Republican Edward L. Schimmel narrowly beat Democrat David J. Fournier by 56 votes.

*Because the race was within .5%, an automatic recount will be likely.

*District 75: Wood County, including Bowling Green, Perrysburg and Dunbridge

Incumbent Haraz N. Ghanbari beat Democrat Richard J. Rettig by 126 votes.

*Because the race was within .5%, an automatic recount will be likely.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.