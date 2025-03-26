College overhaul bill eliminating DEI heads to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's desk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio lawmakers are sending a controversial bill that overhauls the higher education system — banning diversity initiatives, limiting how "controversial topics" can be taught, and eliminating tenure — to Gov. Mike DeWine's desk. Previously, he said he would likely sign it, but on Monday, he said he was "still looking at it."

Senate Bill 1, formerly known as S.B. 83 last General Assembly, was introduced by Senate Finance Chair Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland). It is meant to prevent so-called liberal bias.

This massive bill focuses on what Cirino calls “free speech,” banning public universities in Ohio from Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives, having “bias” in the classroom, and limiting how “controversial topics” can and can’t be taught. Eliminating DEI would mean no diversity offices, training, or scholarships.

Students from across the state have continued to argue that there is nothing wrong with their education, and they are furious that lawmakers are trying to interrupt their classes.

Ohio House bans DEI, passes education overhaul bill

RELATED: Ohio House bans DEI, passes education overhaul bil

"We've manufactured a boogeyman and now we are legislating this 'boogeyman' out of existence," Ohio State University freshman D’Laveance Bert-Sims said.

President Donald Trump has ordered all public universities to stop DEI initiatives and programming. This means that, already, diversity offices will cease to exist or be forced to change their names or functions.

The bill passed the Senate in February, with the House passing it last week.

This is one of the most protested-against bills in recent Ohio history. There were roughly 1,500 people who submitted opponent testimony against S.B. 1, and there were about 30 who submitted in support.

"I don't think it's ever really a question of quantity, the number of people who make a decision to go to Columbus or make a decision to write a letter — I don't think any lawmaker ever says that," DeWine said Friday. "I think what we're looking for is, 'Do these individuals add value to the conversation,' and that's why we do public hearings and they have the right to do that. But ultimately, the lawmaker has to make a decision based on what he or she thinks is in the best interests of the people of the state of Ohio."

The bill, because of amendments made in the House, had to go back to the Senate for a concurrence vote. It passed easily, mainly along party lines.

Once it gets sent to the governor's desk, he will have 10 work days to sign or veto. It would go into effect 90 days later. Civil rights groups have already said they will take legal action.

"I am still looking at it," the governor said.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.