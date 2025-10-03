Company that owns Pornhub says it will continue to do business in Ohio

The company that owns Pornhub says it is not shutting down in Ohio in the wake of the state's age verification requirement going into effect earlier this week.

The site's owner, Aylo, says it is not subject to the new requirement and that most attempts to prohibit the company's content are "haphazard."

As a provider of an 'interactive computer service' as defined under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, it is our understanding that we are not subject to the obligations under section 1349.10 of the Ohio Revised Code regarding mandated age verification for the “interactive computer services” we provide, such as Pornhub.





We have publicly supported age verification of users for years. However, we believe that any law to this effect must preserve user safety and privacy and must effectively protect children from accessing content intended for adults. Unfortunately, the way many jurisdictions worldwide have chosen to implement age verification is ineffective, haphazard, and fails to meet these basic requirements.







We continue to believe that, to make the internet safer for everyone, every phone, tablet, or computer should start as a kid-safe device. Only verified adults should unlock access to things like dating apps, gambling, or adult content. This is the core premise of device-based age verification, which we believe is the safest and most effective option for protecting children and maintaining user privacy online. Aylo

Ohio law now states that an establishment primarily centered on explicit content and generating a significant amount of revenue from such content must comply with its ID requirements.

Companies could be penalized if they don't:

