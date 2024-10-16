Controversial consulting firm fails to get initial approval for deal with Ohio teachers’ pension fund

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A committee on the Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund board has decided not to move forward with the controversial consulting firm that has been the subject of my investigations.

The State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) Governance Committee voted to recommend Global Governance Advisors (GGA) for the governance advisory contract — instead of The Hackett Group.

GGA had strong references for their governance consulting for pensions across the country. They previously worked for the Wyoming Retirement System, City of Austin ERS, Louisiana Municipal and CalSTRS. Their base cost was $110,000 per year with an hourly fee for other work.

Senior staff had raised red flags, saying Hackett has no applicable experience, no references, personal ties to the board chair and costs triple that of the competitors.

My records request showed that Hackett had contact with a board member after the requests for proposals opened, which should – according to ethics statute in Ohio – result in an immediate disqualification.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

I reported in Sept. that Hackett, as STRS Acting Executive Director Lynn Hoover said, has a lack of experience, no usable references and cost triple compared to the other finalists. The Ohio Retirement Study Council (ORSC) had previously vetted them for another job they applied for in 2021, and still no references or applicable experience was found, according to documents I obtained through records requests.

They neglected to report alleged conflicts of interest and denied said conflicts when they came to light through our reporting and questions from other board members.

A vetting report brought up concerns with one of Hackett’s principals — Chris Tobe.

Tobe is one of the most vocal critics online of STRS, accusing staff of “hiding corruption” and “doing anything to protect their excessive compensation,” according to social media posts. He has also blasted state officials and others who don’t agree with him, according to the dozens of screenshots inside the vetting document.

My new investigation, published Monday, found that Tobe and Chair Rudy Fichtenbaum communicated in the spring. Fichtenbaum had previously told me that he didn’t know Tobe and had never spoken to him.

Tobe sent Fichtenabuam an email with what appeared to be a crisis management plan. Said plan was followed or is currently being attempted to be followed by the board.

The ORSC told me that if they had known about the crisis plan, they could have considered it another conflict of interest.

A full vote to accept this recommendation will come later Wednesday afternoon or Thursday. This means that the board could still go back on their decision and hire Hackett, but it would be complicated.

