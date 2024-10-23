Cuyahoga county prosecutor lambasts state attorney general for voter fraud indictment of dead man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office is demanding that the attorney general dismiss the voter fraud indictment of a man who has been dead for two years.

State Attorney General Dave Yost announced six indictments during a press conference on Tuesday. Each is a green card holder who allegedly voted in previous elections.

Of the six people indicted, one was A 68-year-old man from North Royalton who allegedly voted in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Two more were from Northeast Ohio, and the three remaining are from the Columbus area.

I spoke with Cuyahoga County spokesperson Lexi Bauer on Tuesday, and she adamantly denied that the county had been referred the case of the now-indicted 68-year-old voter by either the offices of the AG or Secretary of State.

As it turns out, that voter died two years ago.

"This is one of the greatest examples of prosecutorial overreach I have ever witnessed," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said in a press release. "The practice of indicting the deceased is draconian."

O'Malley says he is "philosophically opposed to indicting deceased individuals who clearly have no way of defending themselves."

"This is not how we would have handled this case in my office," O'Malley said. "I am calling on Ohio Attorney General David Yost to immediately dismiss this indictment."

We reached out to the attorney general's office, which sent us a prompt response.

"Of course the case will be dismissed," said attorney general spokesperson Bethany McCorkle.

