Election Day is Tuesday; here's what is on Ohio’s primary ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's almost election day in Ohio — so here is what you need to know about the quiet, yet important, May primary election.

Voters will decide whether to renew a program that helps local governments support public infrastructure projects.

Early voting is already underway. Depending on where you live, you may have city council seats, judges, or a school levy. But on every ballot across the state, you’ll have Issue 2.

Every ten years, voters choose whether or not to renew the state’s ability to issue billions in bonds for the State Capital Improvement Program (SCIP) and the Local Transportation Improvement Program (LTIP).

This year, the amount would be $2.5 billion. This resolution will increase the annual amount for the program from $200 million to $250 million per year. This will be paid for through state general obligation debt.

These grants cover roads, bridges, water supply, wastewater treatment, stormwater collection and solid waste disposal. These bonds must be used for these projects.

Read the full ballot amendment here.

It is a constitutional amendment meant to support local infrastructure projects. The money would not be able to be used for other types of projects, such as entertainment. To be very clear — this bond issue is unrelated to the Cleveland Browns' request for $600 million in bonds. This money would not be able to go to them.

Issue 2 has wide bipartisan support, from the Ohio Chamber of Commerce to each trade union.

In short — voting yes would renew the public works project. Voting no would stop the program.

Other ballot proposals

You're going to see a lot of requests for tax increases.

There are dozens of school levies on the ballot all across Northeast Ohio. For example, there are five in Cuyahoga County, nine in Summit, and five in Lorain, with plenty more across the area. There are more than 100 across the state. These races are expected to be tight.

"The thing that I think moreso will drive out the turnout will be the school levies," Tony Perlatti with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said.

In the proposed state budget, lawmakers slashed public school funding by hundreds of millions, which is why schools tell me their levies are essential.

You could also see some members of your city council on the ballot, like in Akron. But for the most part, you'll likely only have Issue 2 to vote on.

Voting

Election Day is May 6. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

If you do not know your county's website, click or tap here. This contains their addresses, emails and phone numbers.

Click here to check your registration status.

Where to vote

Click here to find your polling location for May 6. Once again, you MUST vote at your county board of elections if you are voting early.

Election Schedule

May 5: Mailed absentee ballots must be postmarked by this date.

May 6: Primary/Special Election: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

May 6: Absentee Ballots may be returned by mail or personally delivered to your county board of elections. If not returned by mail, absentee ballots must be received by your board of elections by 7:30 p.m.

May 10: Last day for boards of elections to receive non-UOCAVA absentee ballots (returned by U.S. mail) that have been postmarked on or before May 5. UOCAVA absentee ballots must be received (by mail) by the boards of election by this date to be counted.

Voter identification

You need to bring a photo ID when voting in person. Acceptable forms are a valid Ohio driver's license, a U.S. passport, or a military ID. You may no longer use bank statements or utility bills.

Other acceptable forms of ID are a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV, a U.S. passport card, an Ohio National Guard ID card and a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.

Other unacceptable forms of ID are a driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; a Social Security card, birth certificate, insurance card, government check, paycheck, or other government document; or any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

The IDs must have an expiration date that has not passed, a photograph of the voter, and the voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.

If you do not have any of the approved forms of identification, you are allowed to cast a provisional ballot. To have your vote counted, you must return to the BOE within four days of the election to provide a photo ID.

Nonpartisan voter helpline

If you have any questions or concerns about voting, a nonpartisan helpline has been created.

Call or text 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to speak with a trained Election Protection volunteer in English.

The hotline also comes in different languages

Spanish: 888-VE-Y-VOTA (888-839-8682)

Asian languages: 888-API-VOTE (888-274-8683)

Arabic: 844-YALLA-US (844-925-5287)

