Ex-Ohio Speaker Larry Householder open to plea deal to avoid state corruption trial, say attorneys

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The attorneys for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are open to taking a plea deal to avoid his state corruption trial in Cuyahoga County this summer.

Householder has maintained his innocence since his indictment in 2020, arguing that the $61 million the government said he took to give FirstEnergy a billion-dollar bailout was political, not criminal. From then on, even after he was convicted in federal court, he said he would fight all accusations.

But for the first time, his attorneys are changing tune.

"Always a possible compromise," Householder's lawyer Scott Pullins said in an exclusive interview with me.

How we got here

Back in 2019, Householder took a $61 million bribe in exchange for legislation to give FirstEnergy a $1 billion bailout, named H.B. 6, all at the expense of the taxpayers.

In March 2023, a jury found that Householder, beyond a reasonable doubt, participated and was the "mob boss" in the corruption scheme that left four men guilty and another dead by suicide.

In late June of that year, federal Judge Timothy Black sentenced Householder to 20 years in prison.

Since his sentencing, his team has been fighting the conviction.

Larry Householder files appeal, says bribe payment was within rights

In 2024, Householder was indicted on 10 state charges related to the scheme. Soon after, he pleaded not guilty in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. If convicted of each charge, Householder would spend decades in prison.

The charges allege he misused campaign money and had various other ethics violations. The state's task force said it uncovered that Householder had stolen more than $750,000 from a campaign account to use for his criminal defense.

The criminal trial is scheduled for June of 2026.

Moving forward

Pullins said the team is looking at their options.

"Do you think that it's possible it wouldn't get to a trial?" I asked him.

"I think that's still probable," he responded.

He said it "isn't likely" there will be a jury trial.

"They could go back and say, hey, would you guys plead to one or two misdemeanors, that might be something that we would consider," Pullins said.

Attorney and state Rep. Eric Synenberg (D-Beachwood) hopes that Attorney General Dave Yost wouldn't accept a plea deal.

"If we're talking about misdemeanors for the biggest corruption scandal in the history of our state, that is just not justifiable," Synenberg said.

Yes, it could save the state money if a trial is avoided, but Householder is still seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump, he added.

Attorneys for Householder, Borges 'hopeful' following pardon for Cincinnati politician

"The whole point is then he would be a free person but for the state charges in the state case," Synenberg said. "Anybody who believes in justice would want the state case to occur."

The AG's team said they "haven’t heard from Pullins and are preparing for trial."

Householder's trial attorney, Kevin Spellacy, explained that no deal is in the works currently, but that may change.

Why float a plea deal idea to me, the press, before talking to the AG? He is waiting to speak to the government's trial team until they finish their current case, as they are very "busy." The state just started its trial against FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling for bribery due to their role in the same scheme.

FirstEnergy public corruption trial begins

"I know that cases resolve," Spellacy said. "I'll never rule anything out."

Everything would be on the table for a plea deal, including felonies, he said.

"Most of these cases are resolved somehow, right? We don't have a system that's built to try 17,000 felonies a year. We have a system built that handles 3% of that," he said.

At the end of the day, it will be Householder's decision, he said.

"Sometimes cases resolve because people are tired and they don't have the stomach to keep going, sometimes they resolve because it eliminates the risk on one end or the other and sometimes it resolves because it's actually the right thing to have happen," he said.

Why change now?

There are a lot of "moving parts," Spellacy said.

Householder is hoping that the U.S. Supreme Court takes up his case and overturns his conviction. He argued that separate public corruption cases could cast doubt on the convictions due to differing legality, semantics and scope of what corruption is.

"There are at least three cases that could take up these matters: the [former Cincinnati Councilman PG] Sittenfeld case, the [former GOP leader Matt] Borges case, and the Householder case. They are all pending action for the US Supreme Court," Pullins said. "And if those cases are overturned, there's no bribe."

"You say if those cases are overturned, there's no bribe. Does that mean there was a bribe — now?" I asked.

"Well," he responded. "We don't believe so, but the trial court held that and the appellate court held that, and that's just reality."

Although SCOTUS has not decided whether or not it will take up Householder’s case, it moved forward to learn more information. Previously, the state waived its right to file a response to Householder’s petition to get the high court involved. Pullins said it just requested the government to explain its position.

Retired Case Western Reserve University constitutional law professor Jonathan Entin explained that the three options Householder's team has are the plea deal, fighting for SCOTUS to overturn and a presidential pardon. However, he didn't see any of the options as highly likely.

"I'm not sure that Householders' willingness to testify against other people would necessarily sweeten the pot," he said.

What would make it worth it for the AG to take a deal? Probably not much, Entin said.

Spellacy also mentioned his interest in both SCOTUS and a pardon.

"Does that change the dynamics for some type of plea bargain? Possibly," he said.

Pullins isn't focused on the pardon idea right now. Previously, he told us he was using the convicted felon's power — and his connections to President-elect Donald Trump — to get out of prison.

Those plans are on hold until the state trial and the appeal get figured out, he said.

