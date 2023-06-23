Feds say Householder should get 16-20 years in prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The FBI has requested that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder face 16-20 years in prison for "causing immeasurable damage to the institution of democracy," according to a newly-released court filing.

A jury found that Householder and former GOP leader Matt Borges, beyond a reasonable doubt, participated in the largest public corruption case in state history, a racketeering scheme that left four men guilty and another dead by suicide.

Householder passed a nearly $61 million scheme for a billion-dollar bailout, House Bill 6, at the expense of taxpayers.

"Householder was the mastermind and leader of a criminal enterprise responsible for one of the largest public corruption conspiracies in Ohio history," the FBI said in the filing.

The government's sentencing memorandum is colorful, using imagery to paint the picture of how Ohio has been defaced by the now-convicted felon.

"He acted as the quintessential mob boss, directing the criminal enterprise from the shadows and using his casket carriers to execute the scheme," the filing states.

The scope of the conspiracy was unprecedented, the filing states, but so was the "damage it left in its wake, both in terms of its potential financial harm to Ohioans and its erosion of public trust."

That is why the prosecutors are requesting 16-20 years, the FBI said.

"As set forth below, such a sentence reflects the seriousness of the offense, will provide deterrence, and is consistent with the sentences imposed by other courts for similar conduct," the sentencing memorandum continues. "Such a sentence also will communicate to the public that the rule of law applies to everyone, including prominent public officials."

His behavior during the trial was also called into question.

"Householder’s history and characteristics, including his dishonesty before the Court, demonstrate the need for a substantial sentence," the document continues.

The following paragraphs go into intense detail, recapping the evidence from the trial and explaining how Householder betrayed the public.

"At no point in the investigation or trial did the defendant express remorse for his actions, and to the government’s knowledge he has not expressed remorse at any time," the document says. "In fact, through his sworn testimony, Householder showed his disrespect for the rule of law."

News 5 reached out to Householder's attorneys and is awaiting a response.

Householder and Borges will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on June 29 and 11 a.m. on June 30, respectively, according to court documents.

