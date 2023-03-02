Prosecutors claim to catch Householder lying during contentious cross-examination

CINCINNATI — The largest public corruption trial in Ohio history is nearing its conclusion, with just one last witness taking the stand: the man accused of accepting a $61 million bribe for legislation to give a $1 billion bailout to FirstEnergy — former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

The cross-examination provided recordings, documents and photographic evidence that Householder's testimony may not have been the most accurate.

Mixed messages heading in

Outside the federal courthouse in Cincinnati Thursday morning, News 5 reporter Morgan Trau asked Householder if he had concerns about being cross-examined by federal prosecutors.

Householder offered a one-word response: “No.”

Householder may have acted confident going in, but his attorney wasn't.

Trau then caught Householder's attorney Rob Glickman heading into the courthouse and asked the same question.

Glickman also offered a one-word answer: “Always.”

Criminal law professor Michael Benza said the defense was right to be worried. Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Glatfelter came prepared with recordings, receipts and contradictory statements just made in trial.

"It's probably going as well for the prosecution as they could have hoped," Benza said.

Trau also asked the federal prosecutors if they were looking forward to today. They smiled but did not respond.

Direct testimony

In his direct testimony Wednesday, Householder denied knowing about Generation Now funds, denied his involvement in creating ads against the House Bill 6 referendum and denied he would threaten people who didn't support him. Other witnesses have said differently.

“Who’s lying? I know I’m telling the truth. That’s what I know,” Householder told reporters outside the court.

Glatfelter also disagreed, leading to her brutal cross-examination of him.

Householder cross-examination begins

Glatfelter went point by point through the former speaker's testimony, poking holes and even getting him to admit some of the major details he testified to were inaccurate.

Householder can be heard on recordings talking about Generation Now funds in dollar amounts and also in texts giving script edits and feedback on ads.

Then a recording played of Householder suggesting to threaten state Reps. Dave Greenspan and Scott Lipps, who didn't support him, saying: "If you're going to f— with me, I'm going to f— with your kids."

After each piece of evidence was shown, Householder conceded and admitted that it was possible he did know all of this information.

The prosecution asked if there were any consequences for people who didn't support Householder, but rather his opponent for speaker, Ryan Smith.

"I wouldn't think there would be consequences," Householder said.

Glatfelter said this wasn't a hypothetical question, giving him another chance to come clean. He didn't take it.

An audio recording was played where Householder said, "We can f— them over later" in reference to Smith's supporters.

Householder, throughout the cross, started to get more and more upset and uncomfortable, shown by his face turning red and his fidgeting increase. He also snapped at the prosecution numerous times.

Householder also wasn't truthful on his financial disclosures, the prosecution pointed out. Householder didn't have much to say to that.

The prosecution also brought up the fact that Householder deletes specific calls from his phone, was at events he said he wasn't at, was with people he said he wasn't with and lied to the public and the Democrats about H.B. 6.

