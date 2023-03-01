Householder to testify in his own defense Wednesday in FirstEnergy bribery trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Statehouse Speaker Larry Householder will take the stand Wednesday in the trial for his alleged role in a bribery scheme to pass Ohio’s nuclear bailout bill.

Householder’s defense team has confirmed that he’ll testify, along with one or two lobbyists.

News 5’s Morgan Trau caught up with Householder Wednesday morning as he made his way into the courthouse in Columbus and asked if he thought testifying in his own trial will help his case.

“Well I would hope so! It’s the first opportunity I’ve had in two and a half years to talk, so I can’t wait,” he said. "Today’s going to be a great day.”

First to testify Wednesday was Bob Klaffky, the lobbyist who allegedly slid the $400,000 check across the table to Householder, a key moment in the corruption trial. Before the jury entered the courtroom, prosecutors wanted to remind Klaffky about his right Fifth Amendment right to not self-incriminate.

There was another witness for the defense who decided to plead the Fifth after talking to prosecutors. Householder’s attorneys said this is having a “chilling effect” on their ability to call witnesses, reports Paula Christian with News 5 partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Prosecutors said this isn’t a tactic but merely their obligation to inform witnesses they may incriminate themselves by testifying.

In Householder’s defense, Klaffky made the points that there was no agreement with FirstEnergy as a result of the $400,000 donation check, and he did not personally witness “pay-to-play” at the October 2018 meeting where prosecutors contend the scheme was hatched.

However, in cross-examination, prosecutors repeatedly asked Klaffky to confirm that it is illegal to try to bribe a lawmaker.

“I'm not a lawyer...I don't think they should be able to [work as a lobbyist if they do],” he said.

When asked again whether it is against Ohio law, Klaffky admitted: “Maybe.”

Prosecution rested Tuesday

The prosecution rested Tuesday and the defense began to make its case, calling on current and former state representatives to testify, including Brett Hillyer, who represents all of Tuscarawas and part of southern Stark County.

Rep. Bill Seitz from Cincinnati was the defense’s first witness, and when he testified Tuesday, he didn't defend Householder, but he did defend his vote on controversial nuclear bailout at heart of this public corruption case, Christian reports.

The prosecution asked Seitz to explain his text message to Householder after the HB6 vote bragging that the GOP delegation from Southwest Ohio had best performance with only 1 no vote.

"Tells me we understand the team concept better than a lot of others do,” the text read.

The prosecuting attorney asked Seitz what he meant by that text. Seitz said he meant it was a “good team to be on” to save ratepayers money.

Householder’s attorneys also called former Ohio state representative Nino Vitale as a defense witness Tuesday, according to Christian. Vitale chaired a committee that Householder created to pass HB6, and made headlines as an early adopter of COVID-19 conspiracy theories involving masks, FEMA camps, vaccines and globalists, reports Jake Zuckerman with the Ohio Capital Journal.

Householder’s defense tried to show that many Republican leaders voted for HB6 and Householder as speaker without promises, pressure or contributions from FirstEnergy.

Former lobbyist Matt Borges is also on trial.

The defense is expected to rest Thursday.

We will continue to provide updates on Householder’s trial and testimony in this story.

