PUCO approves settlement returning $249 million to FirstEnergy customers in House Bill 6 investigation

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved a settlement agreement Tuesday that will return $249 million to FirstEnergy customers over three billing periods as restitution for the utility's role in the FirstEnergy/House Bill 6 investigations.

The settlement builds upon PUCO's Nov. 19, 2025, orders that found FirstEnergy's Ohio utilities violated state law, PUCO regulations, and commission orders. Instead of assessing civil forfeitures, the commission increased the amount of monetary restitution going directly to customers.

"This order brings finality to these four cases and most importantly returns these dollars to the FirstEnergy customers," PUCO Chair Jenifer French said.

The Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company, Ohio Edison Company, and The Toledo Edison Company will provide the $249 million in customer restitution plus an additional $20 million to fund low-income programs. The companies will also refund $6.6 million, plus approximately $6.2 million in interest, for improper charges, and provide $5 million in restitution to the Retail Energy Supply Association for violations of corporate separation regulations.

Low-income assistance programs

Under the agreement, $10 million will fund a two-year bill payment assistance program for residential consumers at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines within the utilities' service territories.

Another $10 million will support a three-year weatherization and energy efficiency program for low-income households, with priority given to consumers in Mahoning, Ashtabula, Lucas, Marion, and Cuyahoga counties — the counties with the highest poverty rates in FirstEnergy's service area.

State Rep. Juanita O. Brent praised the settlement, saying it represents an important step toward justice for Ohio families who paid the price for corruption they did not create.

"I voted NO for House Bill 6, which was bad policy, rooted in corruption, and Ohio families felt it every month when they opened their utility bills," Brent said.