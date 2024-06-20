FirstEnergy VP Dowling plans to call DeWine and Husted to the stand in corruption trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An indicted FirstEnergy executive plans to call Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to testify as witnesses in his criminal trial, according to new Summit County court filings.

Former FirstEnergy VP Michael Dowling has pleaded not guilty on a dozen charges, ranging from corruption to bribery to money laundering. He is party to a joint trial with former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones, who is facing similar accusations. Both will stand before a jury of their peers for their alleged roles in the largest bribery scheme in state history.

FirstEnergy, as a company, has already admitted to bribing public officials to help the company behind the scenes — in one way — by pushing and helping to create H.B. 6. Back in 2019, Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder took a $61 million bribe in exchange for legislation to give FirstEnergy a $1 billion bailout, named H.B. 6, all at the expense of taxpayers.

This landed Householder in federal prison for 20 years, and he is now facing state charges, as well.

DeWine, who landed on Dowling's potential witness list, has had a rough week.

On Sunday, new texts revealed that he asked Jones for money, which he then received via a dark money PAC.

On Monday, I questioned why anyone should believe him that he didn't know about the corruption scheme.

DeWine deflected questions about his relationship with the former FirstEnergy executives

On Tuesday, I reported on more texts alleging that he helped push forward H.B. 6. and got a playbook from FirstEnergy on how to convince others, according to FirstEnergy executives.

While DeWine is dealing with the ongoing discovery of text messages linking him to indicted FirstEnergy executives, Republican lawmakers are drafting legislation requiring greater campaign finance disclosure.

The bill sponsor gave us the first look.

Dowling intends to call more than two dozen people to the stand, most notably DeWine and Husted.

"Governor has no comment on that filing listing 30+ witnesses," DeWine spokesperson Dan Tierney said via text.

I reached out to Husted's team, as well. I asked if they would be fighting back against the possibility of him being a witness.

"The Lt. Governor has not been called as a witness," spokesperson Hayley Carducci said, reaffirming what I said. "This is a potential witness list."

A few other individuals from the statehouse are on the list, including Dan McCarthy — a longtime DeWine staffer who previously lobbied for FirstEnergy and is now the commissioner of the Ohio Racing Commission. Former Senate staffer Frank Strigari and former Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) staffer John Ryan are also included.

Additionally, Dowling has a potential list of two dozen FirstEnergy-affiliated individuals, as well as some who worked for AEP.

Jones has not provided his list yet.

Former PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo was supposed to be a defendant in this trial, as he was facing 22 felony counts from the state and 11 federal. He committed suicide in April.

He was the second man, out of eight, to take his own life after being connected to the scandal. Neil Clark, a lobbyist accused of bribery, died after pleading not guilty in 2021.

