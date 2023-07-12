Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder files appeal while in his second week of 20 year sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has appealed his 20-year prison sentence while during his second week in custody. He was found to be the "mob boss" in the largest bribery scheme in state history, a judge ruled.

The request was one sentence long, just stating he is appealing to the United States Court of Appeals.

Householder served Ohio for a decade as a lawmaker; now he’s going to be serving for twice that long — as an inmate in federal prison.

Householder was sentenced by federal judge Timothy Black in United States District Court in Cincinnati Thursday morning, over three months after he and ex-GOP chair Matt Borges were found guilty by a federal jury for participating in the largest public corruption case in state history. Householder passed a nearly $61 million scheme for a billion-dollar bailout, House Bill 6, at the expense of taxpayers.

Ohioans are still dealing with the aftermath of the H.B. 6 scandal, where utility companies bribed Statehouse leaders to give them bailouts.

That disgrace was covered extensively by News 5, which followed the legislation all the way through the Statehouse, the arrests, trial, conviction and sentencing of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.

