From gridiron to Statehouse: Could Jim Tressel shake up the Buckeye State's 2026 gubernatorial election

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former OSU football coach Jim Tressel is set to become that state's second in command. Not only does this shake up the current lineup, but it could dramatically change what happens in 2026.

With a surprise drafting on Monday, Ohio is set to have a new lieutenant governor.

Tressel is someone that the governor respects — and trusts.

'I wanted someone who knew Ohio': DeWine selects Jim Tressel as new lieutenant governor

"If something happens to me, he can walk in and be governor that day," DeWine said during the press conference. "It would be seamless, and he would be able to take over."

And DeWine may be angling for Tressel to be his successor.

It had been speculated for years that Tressel would run for governor. The former coach is just focusing on being lieutenant governor, he said during the press conference.

"I promised for 699 days... to have a singleness of purpose and singleness of focus — to serve the needs that the governor outlines," Tressel said.

Tressel already has some key advantages at winning the state if he runs for governor once DeWine is term-limited in 2026, Republican strategist Bob Clegg said.

"He also picked somebody who has about 95% name ID in the state of Ohio, which is very rare," Clegg said. "And Jim Tressel cannot have a better image here in the state of Ohio."

Name identification refers to the amount of voters who know you off the top of their head already.

Right now, the names being considered by dozens of political insiders for governor are Attorney General Dave Yost and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

"This is my heart, my home," Yost said in his announcement bid. "I work for the people of Ohio, and I love my bosses. From the time I get up in the morning until I go to bed at night, I'm thinking about them and our future."

Yost is also a longtime politician, starting behind the scenes and then working as Delaware County auditor and then prosecutor. Before becoming AG, he was the state auditor.

Would-have-been-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency Vivek Ramaswamy has shown interest in running for governor, as well. He has not filed any forms as of yet.

I spoke to Ramaswamy right before his appointment to Trump’s administration was announced.

"There's no reason why the state of Ohio cannot be the leading state in the country to start and grow a new business, to bring a young family and raise them," Ramaswamy said.

The day that Trump was sworn into office, tech-mogul Elon Musk allegedly helped kick his cochair out of a job, according to reporting from POLITICO. According to the article, Ramaswamy "irked" some of Trump's inner circle. The publication said his team is now saying his departure is due to his incoming announcement to run for governor.

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague had previously changed his paperwork to indicate he was running for governor, but quickly pivoted to a run for secretary of state. He, in a video, endorsed Ramaswamy for governor. Sec. of State Frank LaRose also endorsed Ramaswamy over his executive colleague.

But why would DeWine want to weigh in? I spoke to two dozen political insiders about it.

DeWine's Dilemma

The vast majority of strategists I spoke to argued that the governor is in a sticky situation.

Let's rewind to early 2024. Former LG Jon Husted was the frontrunner to become governor in 2026. Due to now-Vice President J.D. Vance needing to resign from his U.S. Senate seat, DeWine was tasked with finding a replacement.

Ohio Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov Husted visit Trump, Vance ahead of U.S. Senate appointment

The way it looks right now, there is a high likelihood that Ramaswamy becomes governor, each strategist I spoke to over the past two days said.

DeWine, who has repeatedly avoided talking about Ramaswamy and has, on occasion, rolled his eyes at the mention of his name, and the 39-year-old businessman differ dramatically when it comes to policy.

The pair differ on COVID-19, transgender healthcare, the Jan. 6 insurrection, aid to Ukraine and much more. Probably most worrying to the governor, according to strategists, is Ramaswamy's stance on education. Not only does he want to shut down the Department of Education, but some Republicans fear that he would end certain programs that the governor has worked his entire gubernatorial career to help — such as free books for kids, keeping a major focus on mental health and fully funding public schools.

DeWine is mild-mannered and spends much of his time going across the state to schools. Some strategists wondered if Ramaswamy would actual do the work that the governor currently does.

Worried that Yost won't raise enough money, DeWine is throwing a "hail mary," according to some strategists.

Unlike previous stories on who the U.S. Senate pick would be, the two dozen politicos were split almost evenly on whether Tressel was being considered as an actual option for 2026.

Clegg said the name recognition could save millions of dollars in fundraising that Tressel would need to compete with Ramaswamy; however, he mentioned his age as a negative factor. Typically, people don't run for a statewide office for the first time as a 74-year-old, he added.

There is also the debate of a head-on versus three-way race with Ramaswamy and Yost. Could Tressel steal enough voters from each of the two candidates to win?

"I think he can bridge that Trump bridge better than the governor," Clegg said.

There is also the argument that Ramaswamy may not even stay in the race, according to strategists.

In a Fox News interview, President Donald Trump declined to endorse Vance as his successor. Clegg, however, didn't see that as a negative just yet for Vance.

"When he does make an endorsement, he wants to make sure it's going to stick and that it's gonna be the right endorsement," the strategist said.

Ramaswamy could see that as an opening to run for president, though, he added.

I reached out to Ramaswamy's team but did not hear back.

But when it comes to getting that coveted endorsement from the president, Clegg thinks Tressel could snag it for the gubernatorial.

"He wants to pick the winner, and he loves football — we know that," Clegg laughed. "He would love Jim Tressel."

But for right now, Tressel just has to focus on getting confirmed by the legislature.

"It's a very popular pick," House Finance Chair Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) told me Tuesday, sidestepping my question about the governor's race.

Legislative leaders say Tressel will likely be approved this week.

