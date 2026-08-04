GOP lawmaker DJ Swearingen drops out of Ohio House race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Northeast Ohio Republican lawmaker DJ Swearingen has dropped out of his state House race for the fall, instead pursuing a new opportunity with the federal government.

Swearingen, a business attorney in his third term, represents District 89, which encompasses all of Erie County, most of Ottawa County and a portion of Huron County.

"It has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life to serve the people of Ohio’s 89th House District these past seven years," Swearingen told me, exclusively. "With that being said, I will not be seeking reelection as state representative for Ohio House District 89 for the November 2026 election."

Details on his next steps will be shared in the weeks ahead, he added, but it appears to be a higher-up position, potentially involving work with the federal government.

"I am in the process of being considered for a new role in serving the people of Ohio and our country," he added.

While in the legislature, he focused on immigration issues and criminal justice reform, strengthening penalties for offenders.

If he gets the role, local party officials will need to replace him on the ballot.

"I didn’t think that it would be fair to pursue that role while simultaneously asking the great people of the 89th District for their votes to serve another term in the next General Assembly starting in 2027," he added. "They deserve to have a voice in voting for a Republican nominee who will serve them for the full two-year term."

His district is red, and he won in 2024 by 58%, with 10,000 more votes than his Democratic opponent. He was set to face off against 21-year-old political newcomer Easton Retzke.

"I remain committed to assisting with a smooth transition to fill this position for the Republican Party on the ballot and give the voters of this district a strong voice fighting for them in Columbus," Swearingen said. "I will continue serving in the current General Assembly."

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.