Have a felony charge? Ohio Gov. DeWine wants you to apply for a pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced he has pardoned more than 100 people in the few years he has run an expedited pardon program. Now, he is trying to spread the word so more Ohioans can be forgiven.

Watch the story on News 5 Cleveland at 5:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, 108 people have received expedited pardons through the governor's Expedited Pardon Project which was created in 2019. DeWine announced the 100th in a news conference celebrating the milestone.

The state reports that one in every 11 Ohioans has a felony charge, but person by person, that number is shrinking.

"It's a black cloud hanging over my shoulder," Northeast Ohioan Carla Thomas said.

Thomas was in college when she got a felony charge from Summit County for attempted robbery. Still, she finished her bachelor's degree and got a master's — but lived for 20 years with barriers.

"I'm applying for jobs," she said. "I know that I'm not getting the jobs because I have to check a box."

Having a felony on a record can make it difficult to find jobs, education and housing.

But she was given a second chance at life, she added.

"We believe for those individuals who have changed their lives, have moved forward — the mistakes that they made years ago should not define who they are and should not define the story of their lives," DeWine said.

DeWine pardoned Thomas in 2022.

"We wanted to make pardons more easy, more accessible for those individuals who truly, truly deserve them," the governor said.

The program offers free support from colleges like the University of Akron to go through the expedited pardon application process. These applications are fast-tracked for consideration by the Ohio Parole Board.

"We are all more than our worst day," University of Akron School of Law's Joann Sahl said.

There are criteria for applying, which include the offense must have taken place at least 10 years ago and the person must have a history of community service. There are also disqualifying crimes, like murder, rape and domestic violence.

But the governor wants to do more. He encourages anyone who thinks they fit to learn more from the state. The application process may be daunting, but Thomas said it is worth it.

"If you ask me who I am — I'm Carla Thomas," she said. "I'm a child of God; I'm a servant; I'm a leader; I'm a mentor."

"But let me tell you what I'm not. I'm no longer a convicted felon."

The records are also sealed once someone is pardoned.

More about the program

To apply to participate in the Ohio Governor’s Expedited Pardon Project, rehabilitated citizens must meet the following criteria:



The person must have completed the sentence for the Ohio conviction(s) for which they are seeking a pardon at least 10 years ago.

The person must not have committed any additional crimes in at least the past 10 years, including DUI and OVI, which are considered criminal offenses. Minor traffic citations are OK during this period.

The person must not have been convicted of any disqualifying offenses (see details below).

The person must have made good faith efforts to meet all requirements of sentencing, such as the payment of fines or restitution.

The person must have a post-offense employment history or a compelling reason why he or she has not been employed.

The person must have some history of performing volunteer work or community service.

Those convicted of any of the following offenses are not eligible for the project. Additionally, those charged with a disqualifying offense are not eligible unless their entire case was dismissed. Disqualifying offenses include:

Aggravated Murder, Murder, Attempted Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Homicide, Negligent Homicide, Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Homicide.

Rape, Sexual Battery, Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Gross Sexual Imposition, Sexual Imposition, Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor, Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance, Felonious Sexual Penetration, Importuning, Compelling Prostitution, Promoting Prostitution, Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, Displaying Matter Harmful to Juveniles, Pandering Obscenity, Deception to Obtain Matter Harmful to Juveniles, Human Trafficking.

Kidnapping, Abduction, Felony Child Endangering, Terrorism.

Domestic Violence.

The colleges involved include the law schools at The Ohio State University, University of Akron, Cleveland State University, University of Dayton and the University of Cincinnati.

Click here to visit the website for more in-depth information or to learn more.

If you or a loved one does not qualify for the program, you can still apply for a pardon through the traditional application route.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.