Here are the gun laws in Ohio your legislators are considering this General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Here are the gun laws Ohio legislators are considering this General Assembly. There are 29 in total — 13 Republican-proposed, 16 Democrat-proposed.

Republican bills expand gun rights, Democratic ones put forward safety regulations

Republican bills get heard, Democratic ones don't.

Only one Democratic bill was heard in committee. It received one hearing more than a year ago.

All but one Republican bill had numerous hearings, with the exception of void bill that didn't need to be heard with the passage of SB 215, permitless carry. The unheard bill is new, referred to committee May 17, but will most likely continue the trend of having a hearing.

HB 38: Limit the locations at which a person has no duty to retreat

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Repeals 'Stand Your Ground' bill

Status: Introduced, no hearings

HB 62: Ohio Second Amendment Safe Haven Act

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Exempt Ohio from federal gun laws

Status: Three hearings

SB 73 / HB 259: Regards firearms transfers; require background check

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Requires background checks for firearm transfers

Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings

SB 74: Raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Raises the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, increase penalties

Status: Introduced, no hearings

SB 75: Regulate the transfer of firearms at a gun show

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Adds safety precautions for dealers

Status: Introduced, no hearings

SB 76 / HB 274: Restore local authority to regulate firearms-related conduct

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Local municipalities can make their own rules regarding guns in their area

Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings

SB 77: Regards certain items that increase firearms' rate of fire

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Prohibits trigger cranks, bumpfire devices and other items that accelerate a semi-automatic firearm's rate of fire

Status: Introduced, no hearings

HB 89: Revise concealed handgun licensee requirement to notify

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Active duty military members don't need to notify law enforcement as quickly as before that they have a CCW

Status: Passed out of committee (this seems to be void, since permitless carry passed)

HB 99: Regards persons authorized to go armed within school safety zone

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Any adult in school can carry firearm with 2 hours of hands-on firearm training, no lockbox requirement

Status: Passed House, in Senate

SB 138 / HB 257: Extreme Risk Protection Order Act

Proposed by: Democrats, one supporting Republican

Gist: Allows family members to obtain a court order that temporarily restricts a person's access to firearms if that person poses a danger to themselves or others.

Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings

SB 185 / HB 325: regards emergency powers when suppressing a riot; firearms rights

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Firearm businesses are "essential" businesses, ban law enforcement from taking guns, invalidating CCW or shutting down ranges.

Status: SB 185 passed Senate, in House; HB 325 Passed House, in Senate

SB 205 / HB 360: Designate Gun Violence Awareness Month

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Makes June Gun Violence Awareness Month

Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings

SB 215 / HB 227 / HB 505: Regards concealed handgun licensee duties

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Creates permitless carry. No more concealed handgun licenses.

Status: SB 215 Signed by Gov. Effective 6/13/22

SB 243: Prohibit biased policing

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Not entirely about guns, but requires Peace Officers who carry firearms to have bias training

Status: Introduced, no hearings

HB 262: Enact Child Access Prevention Tax Credit Act

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Prohibits someone from leaving a firearm unsecured in a location where a minor could get access to it

Status: Introduced, one hearing. This is the only Democratic bill that has had a hearing

SB 293: Prohibit requiring fees, liability insurance to possess firearms

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Preemptively makes sure that no one can require insurance for owning a firearm

Status: Two hearings so far

HB 297: Firearms Industry Nondiscrimination Act

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Prohibits a government entity from entering into a contract with a company that "discriminates against firearm entities"

Status: Two hearings so far

HB 383: Modify penalties for certain weapons offense

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Increases penalties for people caught with firearms who are felons, "drug dependent," mentally "ill," etc.

Status: Two hearings

HB 455: Avoid carrying weapon where prohibited charge if leave on request

Proposed by: Republicans

Gist: Lessens penalties around unlawfully carrying a CCW in a prohibited place

Status: Three hearings

HB 617: Require firearms dealer to provide specified brochure to buyers

Proposed by: Republicans, bipartisan support

Gist: Requires licensed firearms dealers to give each purchaser a brochure that provides info on using deadly force

Status: Introduced, just sent to committee on May 17

HB 630: Repeal S.B. 215 of the 134th GA re: conceal carry

Proposed by: Democrats

Gist: Repeals permitless carry

Status: Just introduced, sent to committee

HB 661: Require gun trigger locks with firearm sales

Proposed by: Democrats, one supporting Republican

Gist: Requires that gun trigger locks be attached and provided with firearms sales.

Status: Introduced, just sent to committee

