Here's what you need to know about Jack Daniels, who is taking over disgraced Bob Young’s House seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After a section of the Akron-Canton area hasn't had representation in the Ohio Statehouse for months due to former Republican lawmaker Bob Young being arrested thrice and convicted of domestic violence, business owner Jack Daniels has been appointed to his seat.

Daniels, a New Franklin councilmember, won the GOP primary in March for Young's seat with more than 70% of the vote — which was expected since he was officially endorsed by the Summit County GOP to replace Young in October.

"Six months of preparing has helped me understand a little more about what's going on," Daniels told me Wednesday morning. "It also gives me a little bit more butterflies because I know what's going on."

He is thankful he is finally here and will remain for at least the rest of this General Assembly. House Speaker Jason Stephens had noted in the fall that he was considering Daniels but ended up waiting until after the primary election.

Daniels isn't an unfamiliar face around the capital. Ever since Young resigned in October, he has been in the building for each session day, as well as attending dozens of committee hearings.

The new lawmaker owns a trucking company and assures that he is not a career politician, so he will bring a perspective to the seat that shows he really does care for his constituents, he said.

"I really believe, deeply, that the Republic of the United States is best run with strong state government," he said. "I ran for city council and I've really enjoyed my time there and I'm sad to be leaving that, but this has been a lifelong goal, honestly, to be in the Statehouse."

He knows he will be facing a challenge in rebuilding the trust his constituents have in their representative after Young disgraced his constituents, colleagues and family.

Young was found guilty in late October of domestic violence in a Summit County court. In the trial, the judge was disturbed by Young calling his daughter a liar after she said she saw her father hit her mother. We have covered this case extensively.

"We've been without representation and that's very unfortunate — the happenings that got me here don't change me and who I am," Daniels added. "I'm here to be my own person."

He has even started doing that work to repair relationships, as well, he said.

The 32nd District was left without an ally for the capital budget — that is, until state Rep. Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) stepped in to advocate for the revamp of the Akron-Canton airport and zoo.

Daniels said he has been speaking closely with Roemer about what he has done so far for the district, and the new lawmaker even met with the airport to talk about their needs, as well.

He also feels he can fill an open spot in some committees that were left empty by Young's controversy. He sat on committees for both Energy and Natural Resources and Public Utilities, which Daniels is extremely interested in. He also wants to join transportation due to his knowledge of the industry.

Other than his trucking job, he serves as chairman of the Manchester Education Foundation, where he donates money to students and teachers in the public school district. He has three kids, and his fiancée, who he is set to marry this summer, has four.

His seat is expected to be one of the more competitive seats in the November election, and will face off against Democrat Jim Colopy. This race will be covered extensively by us as it gets closer.

However, Daniels knows that he is in an interesting position — and if he wins the general, his vote will be critical in the contentious house speakership battle that will take place in January.

The drama

Senate President Matt Huffman finally announced a long-expected move — his interest in running to unseat Stephens in January 2025. He suggested to me in March that Stephens is not doing a good enough job and said that Democrats have reached out to him about a possible speaker run.

Huffman is at the end of his Senate term, having spent eight years as a senator with four as president. He is running unopposed for a House seat — and eyeing the speakership role that becomes available every two years.

The drama stems from January 2023 and how Stephens came to power. The Republican caucus had previously chosen state Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) as speaker months before the full House floor vote.

Twenty-two Republicans (known "affectionately" by the other faction as the "Blue 22") and 32 Democrats voted for Stephens for speaker during the actual vote, while the majority of Republicans voted for Merrin. Stephens, still a conservative, is significantly more moderate than Merrin — he is also more moderate than Huffman.

CLICK HERE for an in-depth play-by-play and a history of Republican squabbling.

Then came the March primary.

The president had been in campaign talks for months now, gaining support from a significant faction of House representatives and national and statewide groups looking to oust Stephens.

Millions of dollars were spent to remove allies of Stephens.

Four incumbents lost due to heavy campaigning against them — however, this may have saved Stephens from losing his job as leader. A News 5 analysis found that Stephens could only afford to lose four seats.

Five of Stephens' original supporters are not running for reelection, either due to term limits or, in the case of former Rep. Bob Young, needing to resign due to multiple arrests and subsequently being found guilty of domestic violence. However, Stephens seemed to pick up five additional members during the year.

If every single one of the speaker's allies remains loyal, he will retain the gavel. However, numerous members of the General Assembly who didn't originally vote for Stephens have told News 5 they plan to vote for him.

There are several members who won open seats who have been endorsed by Stephens' allies, so it is possible they would support him, as well.

However, Daniels said he is staying out of the fight for now.

"I have no allegiance — none whatsoever," Daniels said after I asked his thoughts on the speakership race. "The obsession with it doesn't seem to really make sense to me, to be honest with you."

The position isn't up until next year, so he is fine to wait.

"It will come when it comes and we'll see where I'm at at that point, but I have absolutely no allegiance on either side," he added. "I will support the caucus, though."

