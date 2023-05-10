Ohio lawmakers pass resolution to ask voters to require 60% vote to amend constitution ahead of abortion vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State lawmakers in the House and Senate have passed a proposal to put a measure on a special election ballot in August to require a 60% supermajority of Ohio voters to amend the state’s constitution, a move some lawmakers hope will make it less likely that voters will make abortion legal in November.

The 62-37 House vote came as hundreds of protesters demonstrated in the rotunda of the Statehouse before the session opened Wednesday afternoon and after House Democrats stood and started a chant against the vote. The chamber’s gallery was cleared, and the vote resumed shortly after.

Four Republicans joined all Democrats in voting against the resolution.

The resolution was sent over to the Senate shortly after, where the changes made by the house were easily passed. It will now be submitted to the Secretary of State with hours to spare before the 11:59 p.m. deadline.

Senate Joint Resolution 2 would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution. It would require constitutional amendment initiative petitions to receive a 60% supermajority vote of citizens to pass instead of the simple 50% +1.

Assuming it survives any legal challenges, the resolution, which was amended to include language establishing a special August 8 election, would take effect if voted into law on that date, ironically, by a simple majority of 50% +1 Ohio voters.

The rule requiring only a 50% majority of voters to change the constitution has been in place in Ohio since 1912.

If approved by voters, an amendment to the state constitution to keep abortion legal in Ohio, which is expected to be on the ballot in November, would need a 60% supermajority of Ohio voters to pass.

AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of over 90,000 midterm election voters across the country, found 59% of Ohio voters say abortion should generally be legal.

Backers of the measures argued publicly that the supermajority requirement would prevent deep-pocketed interest groups from targeting Ohio's founding document, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have confirmed to News 5 the effort is ultimately meant to stop abortion from becoming legal, even if a majority of Ohioans vote in favor of it in November.

However, even with SJR2 passed, it may not survive various legal challenges.

The ACLU's legal team claims because the resolution was amended to include an August special election, it is not legal because the resolution itself can't change laws. The lawmakers technically need to pass actual legislation, an actual statute, to have an August special election, the League of Women Voters said.

“A plain reading of the Ohio Revised Code says no public official shall conduct an election other than the time, place, and manner prescribed in state law," ACLU's Collin Marozzi said. "The law is definitive that an August special election can only be held if a local taxing jurisdiction is in fiscal emergency. No other election or issue can be placed on an August special election ballot without a change in state law, and simply adding language to a joint resolution does not change this fact."

That view would need to be litigated, which could take time, Case Western Reserve University law professor Jonathan Entin said. A lawsuit could effectively stop the chance of an August special election, he added.

"There wouldn't be time to get organized," Entin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

