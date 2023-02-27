'I'm fine': Gov. DeWine says foot injury will not impact his work

Gov. Mike DeWine fractured a bone just above his ankle last week and will wear a boot for the next two to three weeks, a spokesman for the governor confirmed.

The injury happened on February 21 while DeWine was walking down the stairs at the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

The Ohio Department of Health, in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department, opened a clinic at the church last week to address the health concerns of the East Palestine residents.

"My foot caught on something," DeWine said of the displaced distal fibula fracture Sunday night.

While the governor says he's not walking his dogs as much, he says he's fine, and the injury will not impact his ability to do his job.

